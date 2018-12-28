Body found at scene of Boxing Day house fire near Haines Junction

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 26. Human remains were found the next day

One person is dead following an early-morning Boxing Day house fire near Haines Junction.

According to a Dec. 28 Yukon RCMP press release, Haines Junction RCMP, the Haines Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Haines Junction EMS were called to the scene of a house fire at kilometre 1567 of the Alaska Highway, approximately 11 km east of Haines Junction, around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 26.

The house was completely destroyed by the fire, the press release says, and an investigation “determined that a person may have perished in the fire.”

Authorities recovered human remains at the scene early on Dec. 27.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been confirmed, the release says, but is not being considered suspicious at this time.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service is now leading the investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, according to police.

No one else is believed to have been in the house at the time of the fire, Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

