Black press logo

Black Press Media acquires Northern News Services papers in NWT and Nunavut

Black Press Media has announced the acquisition of Northern News Services (NNSL Media), meaning the company now has ownership of seven community newspapers and two news websites in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

NNSL publishes the Kivalliq News, Inuvik Drum, Weekender, Nunavut News, Hay River Hub, Yellowknifer (Wednesday and Friday editions), News/North (Northwest Territories News/North and Nunavut News/North).

Black Press is also buying Canarctic Graphics, a Yellowknife, NWT-based printing operation.

“Our experience with community newspapers in Canada’s North has been very favourable,” said company president Rick O’Connor in a news release. The company purchased the Yukon News in 2013.

“We look forward to supporting these newspapers, their associated digital operations and printing plant as we move forward out of the pandemic,” he said.

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason.

Karen Sigvaldason, president of NNSL Media and Canarctic, said she is confident the sale will continue the NNSL’s tradition of “serving the people of the North.”

The deal is set to close on March 31.

Black Press Media owns more than 90 news operations in western Canada and the United States.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Black Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Housing First takeover won’t result in program, staffing changes

Just Posted

Amber Smith/Submitted A home burns in Keno City on Feb. 10. This was the second building to be destroyed by fire in the community this winter. Following the two fires in Keno, the Yukon government has put out a request for proposals for a full review of rural fire service in the Yukon.
Yukon government plans to review rural fire services after Keno incidents

“We are hopeful that this independent review will lead to some real, tangible solutions”

A young caribou is seen here in a snow squall just off the Dempster Highway. Concern about the caribou population’s decline has resulted in a zero quota for a local outfitter, triggering a court-ordered judicial review. (Peter Mather/Yukon News file)
Yukon Supreme Court orders judicial review of zero caribou quota

Yukon Big Game Outfitters was issued a zero quota for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 hunting seasons

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Crews remove snow in Whitehorse on November 4, 2020. With a record snowfall over the winter, the city is recommending a series of measures residents can take now to prevent flooding on their properties from the snowmelt in the spring.
Stopping a flood before it happens

As City of Whitehorse crews continue removing this year’s record snowfall from… Continue reading

Premier Sandy Silver speaks to media about the Path Forward plan for the territory after the legislative question period on March 8. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Students in full-time classes next month, travel bubbles planned for spring

The Yukon government announced plans to relax pandemic measures during March 10’s COVID-19 update

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton sits on the opposition side of the legislative assembly on March 8 after announcing his resignation from the Liberal party earlier that day. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Don Hutton resigns from Liberal caucus; endorses NDP leadership

Hutton said his concerns about alcohol abuse and addictions have gone unaddressed

Black press logo
Black Press Media acquires Northern News Services papers in NWT and Nunavut

Black Press Media has announced the acquisition of Northern News Services (NNSL… Continue reading

A Housing First project on Fifth Avenue and Wood Street in Whitehorse on Nov. 5, 2019. The John Howard Society and Council of Yukon First Nations will take over on April 6. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Housing First takeover won’t result in program, staffing changes

The John Howard Society says they aren’t looking to fix what isn’t broken

Voters enter the polling station at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre to cast their ballots in the 2015 Whitehorse municipal election. As the city preps for the 2021 municipal vote, council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw that would govern the election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Council moves closer to adopting election bylaw

First two readings pass

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The federal government is providing $31.1 million towards developing an electronic health record system across the territory. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Health funding announced

Federal government provides three million for virtual healthcare

RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit have announced several Whitehorse arrests in their monthly crime reduction round-up for February. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
RCMP make four drug-related arrests

The Crime Reduction Unit observed two apparent drug transactions prior to arrests

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Public Health Nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre Clinic in Whitehorse on March 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
State of emergency extended for another 90 days

“Now we’re in a situation where we see the finish line.”

Dawson City city staff are asking residents for their input on a possible new recreation facility. (Yukon News file)
Rec centre consultation gets underway

As the City of Dawson looks at building a new recreation facility… Continue reading

The Yukon government says it is working towards finding a solution for Dawson area miners who may be impacted by City of Dawson plans and regulations. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Miner expresses frustration over town plan

Designation of claims changed to future planning

Most Read