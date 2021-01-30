Aviation Committee responds to airport regulations, 10-year plan

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to discuss airport regulations and a 10-year aviation investment strategy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to discuss airport regulations and a 10-year aviation investment strategy.

The committee also reviewed and provided feedback on new Public Airports Act regulations. The Yukon government is now reviewing that feedback with plans to implement new regulations this spring.

The aviation committee was provided with copies of Flight Path, a 183-page strategy for aviation investment over the next decade.

The strategy makes several recommendations for investing in Yukon aviation, with an estimated expenditure between $217 and $356 million for capital and $15 million per year for operations and maintenance over the next ten years.

The aviation committee will now develop a response to the strategy, alongside the Yukon government.

This month’s meeting also included discussions of NAV Canada’s service level review at the Whitehorse airport.

The Aviation Advisory Committee was established in October 2019 and has 10 members. It’s chaired by Dave Sharp, President of Tintina Air.

“The Yukon Aviation Advisory Committee is pleased to have had a meaningful opportunity to review and comment on the draft Public Airports Regulations,” Sharp said in a press release.

“The committee and Yukon government also spoke with a united voice expressing our safety concerns to NAV Canada and we are hopeful they listened.”

