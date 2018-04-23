Arrest warrant issued after Yukon man fails to show up for sexual assault, kidnapping trial

Philip Tyler Reid, charged with sexual assault and kidnapping, was scheduled to stand trial April 23

Philip Tyler Reid is wanted by police after failing to show up for trial. (RCMP/Yukon News file)

A territorial court judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault after he failed to show up for his trial in Whitehorse April 23.

Philip Tyler Reid was arrested by Yukon RCMP Aug. 11, 2017, in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred the night before. He was granted bail later that month.

Reid was scheduled to stand trial starting the morning of April 23, with the trial scheduled to last five days. However, he did not show up in court, and his lawyer, Malcolm Campbell, told the court he’d been unable to contact Reid for about a month.

On the request of Crown attorney Jennifer Grandy, Judge Raymond Wyant issued an unendorsed warrant for Reid’s arrest, meaning that, once arrested, Reid will not be allowed to leave police custody until he is brought in front of a judge.

Wyant also allowed Campbell’s request to be removed as Reid’s lawyer.

