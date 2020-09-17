Mary Ann Ollie is seen in this undated photo provided by police. Ollie was killed on Aug. 1, 2019, — the day after her 59th birthday — and her death was confirmed a homicide later that month following an autopsy. (Yukon RCMP)

Arrest made in 2019 Ross River murder

Phillip Atkinson, 63, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Ann Ollie

Yukon RCMP announced that an individual has been charged in connection with the August 2019 murder of Mary Ann Ollie.

In a press release on Sept. 17, police said that Phillip Atkinson, 63, of Ross River was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Sept. 16.

Atkinson made his first court appearance on Sept. 17 and has been held in custody until his next appearance on Sept. 22.

Ollie was killed on Aug. 1, 2019, — the day after her 59th birthday — and her death was confirmed a homicide later that month following an autopsy.

