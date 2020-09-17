Arrest made in 2019 Ross River murder

Phillip Atkinson, 63, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Ann Ollie

Mary Ann Ollie is seen in this undated photo provided by police. Ollie was killed on Aug. 1, 2019, — the day after her 59th birthday — and her death was confirmed a homicide later that month following an autopsy. (Yukon RCMP)

Yukon RCMP announced that an individual has been charged in connection with the August 2019 murder of Mary Ann Ollie.

In a press release on Sept. 17, police said that Phillip Atkinson, 63, of Ross River was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Sept. 16.

Atkinson made his first court appearance on Sept. 17 and has been held in custody until his next appearance on Sept. 22.

