Paul Murchison, director of transportation with highways and public works, stands near a now-closed bridge at kilometre 36.8 along an unmaintained section of Annie Lake Road on June 10. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Another bridge has been blocked off along Annie Lake Road

Some groups say this will hinder access to the backcountry

There are now two permanently blocked bridges along the unmaintained stretch of Annie Lake Road — and both could be removed eventually.

On June 10, a bridge at kilometre 37 had a barricade put in. Another, found less than 10 kilometres up, has had a barricade in place since 2014.

Both aren’t safe to carry the weight of vehicles, said Paul Murchison, director of transportation with the Yukon’s Department of Highways and Public Works, which is a public safety concern.

“They’re structurally not sound because of rot occurring, but as well as foundation failure,” he said, adding that the bridges, which are between 30 and 50 years old, won’t immediately be dismantled.

A plan to do that is on the table, though, Murchison said.

“To fully remove the risk you have to remove the structures.”

The lead-up to the most recent closure has occurred over the last week. It was during this timeframe that the bridge was inspected and warning signs were set up.

Notices to stakeholders – to Carcross/Tagish First Nation, for instance, which has traditional territory in the area — also went out, Murchison said.

But some groups are calling foul, saying the department didn’t do a good enough job with that.

Gord Zealand, the executive director of the Yukon Fish and Game Association, said he wasn’t notified of the change.

Notice, he said, should have been sent out to a greater number of groups “prior to someone arbitrarily deciding to close it down without any other thoughts.”

Getting rid of the bridges prevents people from accessing a popular recreational area, Zealand said.

“It’s a widely used area, not just by hunters and fishers, but people that are canoeing, kayaking, photography. There’s all types of people who utilize this particular watershed and road access.”

Asked to what extent the department consulted the public and businesses before the decision was made, Murchison said, “Yeah, the closure affects a number of people, for sure. It wasn’t a consultation at this point, just a notification that the bridge was being closed.”

He went on to say it’s not an option to permit people, particularly in vehicles, to go across the bridge.

“Our plans are right now only to protect the public.”

Murchison said bridge replacements run somewhere between $300,000 to $500,000.

He suggested this is too expensive.

“We also have to consider total capital budget.”

Zealand disagrees.

“It’s just a lot easier to say there’s a problem rather than fix it,” he said.

The bridges, he continued, are “a public resource. I know a lot of people who use that watershed every week.”

The Watson River Bridge, which is on the maintained section of road, is unaffected by this change, along with the Bailey Bridge at kilometre 26.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse Coun. Steve Roddick proposes climate change emergency declaration

Just Posted

Yukon government considering fee or ban for single-use bags

Minister John Streicker says he supports the federal proposal to ban single-use plastics

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 12

Mosquito Enduro-X races draw record crowd

“It’s great to see all the kids come out and learn and progress”

Photo gallery: Enjoying 24 hours of gaylight in Whitehorse

Yukon News photographer Crystal Schick captured some highlights of the 2019 Pride parade

Another bridge has been blocked off along Annie Lake Road

Some groups say this will hinder access to the backcountry

U Kon Echelon holds multi-stage Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships

The 2019 Yukon Energy Road Cycling Championships were held in and around… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: The word you’re looking for is genocide

To avoid the word genocide because it makes us uncomfortable is to undervalue the people with the courage to share the truth

History Hunter: Annual transportation honours handed out to Yukoners

Nearly 100 people attended a celebration at the Yukon Beringia Interpretive Centre… Continue reading

Yukonomist: What have the feds done for us lately?

What do Canadians really think about our federation?

Yukon students duke it out at 2019 Elementary Schools Track and Field Meet

The one-day meet saw athletes compete in four track events and four field events

Haeckel Hill Run tests Yukon runners

The annual run includes more than 600 metres of climbing over approximately 6 kilometres

Yukon Orienteering draws a crowd for final meet before championships

The meet on May 22 was the last event before the Yukon Championships start June 5

Most Read