Alexco nearing production at Keno Hill mines

Alexco Resource Corp. is entering the final phase of development at its Keno Hill project.

The company said in a press release June 24 that the Yukon Water Board had issued it the draft terms and conditions of the water licence for the Keno Hill Silver District, and that it’s now “is moving forward with final development of its mines” at the site.

It expects to begin production and sales of silver in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The press release says Alexco “has begun preparations to restart underground development work in the Flame & Moth and Bermingham declines,” where ramps needs to be put in to reach ore, with level access development, ventilation raises, and initial cut and fill ore headings scheduled for completion later this year.

Increased ore production is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, another mine, the Bellekeno, will be rehabilitated, with about 20,000 tonnes of ore expected to be extracted in the third and fourth quarter.

The press release adds that Alexco will begin a deep-surface exploration drilling program next month to better determine the extent of the Bermingham silver deposit, which contains an estimated 32.9 million ounces of silver.

Alexco president Brad Thrall said in the press release that, with the current scenario, he was “confident” the company could achieve first concentrate production in the fourth quarter, ramping up to a full-capacity production of 400 tonnes per day by the first half of 2021.

“I would like to thank our employees, the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, the Yukon Government, and our long-time shareholders for their dedication and support during the past couple of years,” Thrall said. “We look forward to updating you on our progress as Alexco becomes Canada’s only primary silver producer.”

