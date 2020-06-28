Alexco nearing production at Keno Hill mines

Alexco Resource Corp. is entering the final phase of development at its Keno Hill project.

The company said in a press release June 24 that the Yukon Water Board had issued it the draft terms and conditions of the water licence for the Keno Hill Silver District, and that it’s now “is moving forward with final development of its mines” at the site.

It expects to begin production and sales of silver in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The press release says Alexco “has begun preparations to restart underground development work in the Flame & Moth and Bermingham declines,” where ramps needs to be put in to reach ore, with level access development, ventilation raises, and initial cut and fill ore headings scheduled for completion later this year.

Increased ore production is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, another mine, the Bellekeno, will be rehabilitated, with about 20,000 tonnes of ore expected to be extracted in the third and fourth quarter.

The press release adds that Alexco will begin a deep-surface exploration drilling program next month to better determine the extent of the Bermingham silver deposit, which contains an estimated 32.9 million ounces of silver.

Alexco president Brad Thrall said in the press release that, with the current scenario, he was “confident” the company could achieve first concentrate production in the fourth quarter, ramping up to a full-capacity production of 400 tonnes per day by the first half of 2021.

“I would like to thank our employees, the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun, the Yukon Government, and our long-time shareholders for their dedication and support during the past couple of years,” Thrall said. “We look forward to updating you on our progress as Alexco becomes Canada’s only primary silver producer.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Road tests will resume in July

Just Posted

Road tests will resume in July

On July 2, Yukoners looking to receive their class one to five… Continue reading

RRDC to issue moose, sheep hunting permits this season, but none for caribou

Ross River Dena Council (RRDC) will once again be requiring non-Kaska hunters… Continue reading

Portion of Montana Mountain closed pending contaminant testing

Carcross/Tagish First Nation recommending everyone stay away from the old Arctic Gold & Silver mine

Reckless Raven race gets the go ahead

Race to take place June 28

YG signs second Resource Gateway agreement with Liard First Nation

The Yukon government and Liard First Nation (LFN) have signed their second… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: Shifting the prevailing narrative of substance use

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre Special to the News Rarely does society… Continue reading

Alexco nearing production at Keno Hill mines

Alexco Resource Corp. is entering the final phase of development at its… Continue reading

Literacy award nomination deadline approaching

Nominations for the 2020 Council of the Federal Literacy Award will remain… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Today’s mailbox: Biases and the Yukon Spirit

Letters to the editor published June 26

Rezoning proposed for heavy industrial lot

Change would allow for office to be built

RCMP seek assistance in locating hit and run driver

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected… Continue reading

Whitehorse city council considers economy

Wonders how to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

Most Read