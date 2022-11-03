An Air North Boeing 737 stops in Yellowknife before heading for Toronto on Tuesday, May 10. (Ian Down/NNSL File Photo)

Air North reinstates change and cancellation fees

Fees waived due to COVID pandemic now reinstated.

Air North has reinstated the flight change and cancellation fees it had been waiving to offer flexibility amid the uncertain times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Oct. 31 notice from the airline states that the fees were going back on the books as of Nov. 1.

The cancellation and change fees are set out on the airline’s website and range from $84 to $90 for both cancellations and changes.

Passengers wanting a change in flights are also on the hook for the difference between the booked and changed fares. Passengers who pay for a more expensive “optimum” ticket are subject to change and cancellation fees of $26 to $28.

While most of the COVID-19 restrictions on air travel, including requirements for vaccination and masks on flights, have been lifted, Air North still maintains a web page with resources, recommendations and travel advisories aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. Those who have received a positive COVID test or who have COVID-like symptoms are still being advised not to fly.

