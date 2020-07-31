Mike Thomas/Yukon News file Tripadvisor named Air North the Travellers’ Choice Best Airline in Canada 2020 and the Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America 2020.

Air North named best airline

Tripadvisor named Air North the Travellers’ Choice Best Airline in Canada 2020 and the Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America 2020.

Air North shared the news in a release on July 28.

Both awards are based on positive Tripadvisor reviews left by flyers in 2019.

This is the first time the airline has won best airline in Canada, and the second year in a row it was won the specialty airline award.

Joe Sparling, Air North president and CEO, said the company was “proud of our great team for earning them, and thankful to our loyal Yukoners and travellers from around the world.”

Air North is also the first partly Indigenous-owned, northern airline to win the best airline award.

Air Travel

