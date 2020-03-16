$4M for workers, businesses in the wake of COVID-19, Silver announces

A chunk of this money is going towards paid sick leave for Yukon workers

Premier Sandy Silver announces $4 million in relief funding for Yukon businesses and workers affected by COVID-19 outbreak at a press conference in Whitehorse on March 16. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has earmarked $4 million in relief funding for businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Premier Sandy Silver.

Workers belonging to every sector are entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave, he said. This falls in step with the 14-day self-isolation period for those who have symptoms consistent with the virus.

“We are waiving and reimbursing certain government fees to reduce business operating costs and stimulate the tourism industry,” he said. “All workers’ compensation, health and safety premiums will be deferred, and pre-paid premiums will be reimbursed.”

A business advisory council is to be established in order to study and brace for further impacts, Silver added.

Government personnel are to be posted at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport in order to advise passengers to self-isolate if returning to Canada from international destinations.

Silver’s comments followed remarks by the chief medical officers of health, who said it’s highly probable the virus will eventually enter the Yukon.

“We will have some losses, some shared pain, perhaps, some grief,” said Dr. Brendan Hanley, “but by working together we can also share the joy, the satisfaction that we will get when we turn back the tide of this epidemic.”

The World Health Organization deemed the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic last week.

There are no confirmed cases in the Yukon.

Hanley and Dr. Catherine Elliott recommend social distancing in order to “flatten the curve” of the virus, or reduce its severity by limiting exposure.

Hanley said gatherings of more than 50 are “banned.” Asked about this, he said it isn’t a legislated move but a “request.”

There’s a grace period with schools, it being March Break. But this could change. Hanley said discussions are ongoing regarding this. Things could shift as early as mid-week, he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that borders are closed to non-citizens, except Americans.

Hanley urged Yukoners to not travel to Alaska. He said it would require a “coordinated effort” in terms of Alaskans entering the territory.

Seniors, Hanley continued, should stay home, particularly, and restaurants and bars should make a point to lower capacity to ensure more space between patrons — two metres, minimum.

