A jogger runs along Millenium Trail as the sun rises over the trees around 11 a.m. in Whitehorse on Dec. 12, 2018. The City of Whitehorse could soon have a new trail plan in place to serve as a guide in managing the more than 233 kilometres of trails the city manages. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A jogger runs along Millenium Trail as the sun rises over the trees around 11 a.m. in Whitehorse on Dec. 12, 2018. The City of Whitehorse could soon have a new trail plan in place to serve as a guide in managing the more than 233 kilometres of trails the city manages. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

2020 trail plan comes forward

Policies and bylaws would look at e-mobility devices

The City of Whitehorse could soon have a new trail plan in place to serve as a guide in managing the more than 233 kilometres of trails the city manages.

At Whitehorse city council’s Nov. 30 meeting, Landon Kulych, the city’s manager of parks and community development, brought forward a recommendation that the 2020 trail plan be adopted as a guiding document.

Over its 50-plus pages, the plan proposes 30 action items aimed at achieving the plan’s vision that “Whitehorse will have a diverse, sustainable and accessible trail network valued as a primary community asset. A well-connected, high quality network of trails will contribute to a livable, attractive, sustainable and resilient northern community.”

Action items outlined in the 10-year plan range from working with First Nations to integrate Indigenous place names and languages into the trail network to considering a trail code of conduct with trail etiquette and safety information available to updating policies and bylaws to reflect the use of e-mobility devices in the city, among others.

An estimate on the costs of following through on all of the actions would be $556,500, though a 25 per cent contingency outlined in the document puts it up to $695,625.

“A number of the proposed costs/actions can be undertaken by existing staff with existing resources,” Kulych stated in his report to council. “Others are pending the availability of external funding or some form of partnership model.”

Coun. Steve Roddick said he was pleased to see a number of the items listed, highlighting the integration of Indigenous place names, trail etiquette and updating city bylaws and policies to reflect e-mobility devices, such as e-bikes.

“More people are using these devices,” he said, with Kulych confirming city staff see a lot of the devices “out and about.”

Kulych said should the trail plan be adopted and the city move forward on bylaws and policies for the devices, there would be a number of departments working together on any changes.

Meanwhile, Coun. Laura Cabott questioned whether the plan takes into account planning for new trails in country residential areas.

Kulych confirmed efforts will be continuing on neighbourhood plans for Whitehorse north and south detailing trail plans for each. Kulych said city staff are aiming to “tackle one of these in 2021.”

Council will vote on whether to adopt the trail plan Dec. 7.

Doing so would provide “general direction from council to administration to proceed with subsequent processes, such as budget decisions and work planning, that may be required for specific recommendations for the trail plan to be implemented,” Kulych stated in his report.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

TrailsWhitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As mask law comes into effect, premier says $500 fines will be last resort

Just Posted

The City of Whitehorse’s projected deficit could be $100,000 more than originally predicted earlier this year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City deficit could be just over $640,000 this year

Third quarter financial reports presented to council

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speaks during a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on Oct. 30. Masks became mandatory in the Yukon for anyone five years old and older as of Dec. 1 while in public spaces. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
As mask law comes into effect, premier says $500 fines will be last resort

The territory currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Ranj Pillai, minister of economic development, during a press conference on April 1.
Government rejects ATAC mining road proposal north of Keno City

Concerns from the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun were cited as the main reason for the decision

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 2, 2020

Whitehorse and Carcross will be among seven northern communities to have unlimited internet options beginning Dec. 1. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet for some available Dec. 1

Whitehorse and Carcross will be among seven northern communities to have unlimited… Continue reading

A jogger runs along Millenium Trail as the sun rises over the trees around 11 a.m. in Whitehorse on Dec. 12, 2018. The City of Whitehorse could soon have a new trail plan in place to serve as a guide in managing the more than 233 kilometres of trails the city manages. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
2020 trail plan comes forward

Policies and bylaws would look at e-mobility devices

Snow-making machines are pushed and pulled uphill at Mount Sima in 2015. The ski hill will be converting snow-making to electric power with more than $5 million in funding from the territorial and federal governments. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mount Sima funded to cut diesel reliance

Mount Sima ski hill is converting its snowmaking to electric power with… Continue reading

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9, 2019. A large amount of lots are becoming available via lottery in Whistle Bend as the neighbourhood enters phase five of development. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Lottery for more than 250 new Whistle Bend lots planned for January 2021

Eight commercial lots are being tendered in additional to residential plots

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21. The Canada Border Services Agency announced Nov. 26 that they have laid charges against six people, including one Government of Yukon employee, connected to immigration fraud that involved forged Yukon government documents. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Charges laid in immigration fraud scheme, warrant out for former Yukon government employee

Permanent residency applications were submitted with fake Yukon government documents

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Karen Wenkebach has been appointed as a judge for the Yukon Supreme Court. (Yukon News file)
New justice appointed

Karen Wenckebach has been appointed as a judge for the Supreme Court… Continue reading

Most Read