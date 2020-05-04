Audience members watch The Fishpickers joke on stage during their performance Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015 at the 47th annual Southeast Alaska State Fair in Haines, Alaska. Organizers cancelled this year’s event due to COVID-19. (Juneau Empire file)

2020 Southeast Alaska State Fair cancelled

Another annual event popular with Yukoners has been cancelled.

On May 1, organizers of the 2020 Southeast Alaska State Fair announced its cancellation due to COVID-19.

“It is with deep sadness that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Southeast Alaska State Fair,” the staff and board for the fair said in a statement. “It goes without saying that this was a difficult decision. As an international fair, we feel it is our responsibility to aid in protecting the health and safety of our small community of Haines as well as the communities everyone returns to once the fair is over.”

The annual fair held in Haines, Alaska, had been scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2.

Organizers highlighted the fair as something many in southeast Alaska and the Yukon look forward to each summer.

2020 has instead united residents with a goal of preserving the health and safety of everyone.

“We find great beauty and community in this act of sacrifice,” it was noted.

The statement went on to acknowledge given current circumstances, it’s expected the coming year will be difficult and those who can are asked to consider purchasing a fair membership.

“It is a small way to show your support and will help to balance the loss of all income this year,” it was noted. “Because of this loss of income and in order to bolster our ability to be able to continue bringing you events in years to come, the entire Fair staff has been furloughed until further notice.”

Staff and the board are heartbroken with the decision, but it is the right one to make, the press release stated.

“While we cannot join together in 2020 under Payson’s Pavilion, dancing in the fading light from the west on a warm July night in Haines, we are committed to be there for you in 2021,” organizers said, going on to thank the community of Haines as well as those in the Yukon and other parts of southeast Alaska for the support over the years.

