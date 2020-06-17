2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund recipients announced

A vehicle fuels up at Integra Tire gas station in Whitehorse on Jan. 24, 2019. The Yukon’s 2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund allocation from the federal government is $16.5 million. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon’s 2020-2021 Gas Tax Fund allocation from the federal government is $16.5 million.

The federal government announced the funds, as well as the amounts available to each community, in a June 11 press release.

The full amount has been given early with the hope that it will allow communities to get their economies back on track and residents back to work when it is safe.

There are 23 Yukon First Nations and communities that will be able to access the funds.

This includes $294,880 for the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, $236,441 for Carmacks, $458,703 for Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, $827,710 for Dawson City, $236,441 for Faro, $472,993 for Haines Junction, $166,654 to the Kluane First Nation, $356,760 to the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, $410,163 to the Liard First Nation, $259, 689 to the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, $236,441 to Mayo, $242,700 to the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, $239,059 to the Ross River Dena Council, $276,678 to the Selkirk First Nation, $204,677 to the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council, $311,060 to the Teslin Tlingit Council, $236,441 to Teslin, $363,241 to the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, $319,555 to the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, $827,710 to Watson Lake, $141,170 to the White River First Nation, $7.9 million to Whitehorse and $1.13 million to unincorporated communities.

The Gas Tax Fund is designed to provide northern communities and First Nations money to help with infrastructure projects, like electric buses, water projects or renewable energy.

