Pure Xanthin Reviews – Shocking Negative Side Effects?

At some point in life, people will come to the realization that environmental compounds are likely to have a negative impact on the skin, giving rise to premature signs of aging. One go-to is to apply sunscreen, which is trusted to serve as an extra protective layer against these harmful culprits. As promising as the use of sunscreen is, it can be tedious and messy. Above all, it provides temporary relief at the surface. The team at The Healthy Living Association do not believe that the latter suffices, and so they decided to formulate a solution that tends to the body internally and consequently, externally. This is where it is best fit to introduce Pure Xanthin.

What is Pure Xanthin?

Formulated by certified nutritionist, researcher, and educator at The Healthy Living Association, Kriss Berg, Xanthin is a dietary supplement that is trusted reduce the visibility of fine lines, wrinkles, and varicose, may promote healthy skin and is likely to elicit youthfulness from within. This means more energy, improved eyesight, and the ability to recovery faster from injuries (depending on severity of course). How does one solution go from possibly inducing a series of benefits from within and reflecting such improvements on the outside? It relies on the power of one ingredient, and as hinted in the name, “Pure Xanthin”, it is astaxanthin.

What’s inside Pure Xanthin?

The only ingredient inside Pure Xanthin is astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is a protective antioxidant superior to the likes of carotenoids, beta carotene, lycopene, and lutein among others. Derived either from sockeye salmon or within the fish-farming industry, this respective antioxidant is sought for its ability to protect our cellular membranes from free radicals, better yet eliminating the latter culprits altogether [1].

On source provided a summary on the topical benefits of astaxanthin on the skin. Though our particular interest is capsules, it doesn’t hurt to see how the antioxidant protects the skin from developing aging signs. All things considered, it was explained that environmental factors can cause levels of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) [2] to build up within the skin, causing damage within our skin cells.

To prevent the latter, astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus microalgae can penetrate the skin and build a shield at each dermal layer so that ROS-related damage can be minimized. For those of you wondering how much damage ROS can truly do, the list is endless. Some examples include weakening the body’s natural barrier function leading to moisture loss, allowing UVB rays to pass freely and finally, altering many of the body’s matrices, inducing fine lines, wrinkles, loose skin and poor elasticity [2].

For further understanding of astaxanthin’s role, our editorial team searched for clinical studies and discovered one that aimed at verifying whether this antioxidant can treat suppressed UVB-induced inflammatory cytokine secretion. A 16-week clinical study with 65 healthy female participants was conducted, where a dose of either 6mg or 12mg of astaxanthin or a placebo was administered.

Conducted in Japan where environmental factors vary, the researchers arrived at the conclusion that “long-term prophylactic astaxanthin supplement may inhibit age-related skin deterioration and maintain skin conditions associated with environmentally induced damage via its anti-inflammatory effect.” This comes after noticing that skin factors such as wrinkles and skin moisture worsened for the placebo group, while no significant changes were reported in the control group [3].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Why do we need to block certain components of sunlight?

Because of the ozone layer, more UV (ultra-violet) rays are reaching the earth than ever before. Exposure to certain types of UV rays is what gives rise to premature signs of aging on the skin. This includes, but is not limited to, wrinkles, leathery skin, liver spots, and solar elastosis among others. What’s worse is that the skin is not the only part of the body that takes the hit, so do our eyes, and our immune system [4].

What are the main types of UV rays?

There are three main types of UV rays to consider. These include UVA, UVB and UVC rays.

UVA rays contain the least amount of energy but can cause skin cells to age. UVB rays contain slightly more energy than UVA rays and can go as far as damaging the DNA in our skin cells – causing sunburns, and possibly skin cancer. Finally, we have UVC rays, which contain the most energy, but because of their encounter with the ozone layer, they do not make it to the ground. Unfortunately, human-made alternatives do exist, which include welding torches, mercury lamps, and UV sanitizing devices [4].

Will age influence the results attained using Pure Xanthin?

No, Pure Xanthin is trusted to work for all adults over the age of 18. The sooner one starts, the better, as the effects of sunlight can wind up damaging the skin and introducing free radicals at unbearable rates.

How should Pure Xanthin be taken?

For optimal results, one serving (2 capsules) should be taken daily first thing in the morning. Since the capsules are easily swallowable, a small amount of water can go a long way, but on average a glass of water is often recommended for absorption purposes.

Does Pure Xanthin contain allergens?

The team at The Healthy Living Association insist that people who are allergic to shellfish or have eczema should consult a health practitioner before taking this supplement. Other than that, there are no concerns pertaining to food and/or medical interactions with astaxanthin.

How long will it take to experience a noticeable difference with Pure Xanthin?

The Healthy Living Association strongly believes that results will be felt immediately, but noticeable differences can take anywhere between weeks to months. With time, individuals should feel stronger, while noticing gradual improvements on the skin.

How long will it take to receive Pure Xanthin orders?

All Pure Xanthin orders will be shipped within 48 hours of the orders being placed. The Healthy Living Association aims to make shipments the following day. Delivered from the shipping center at Georgia, it can take up to 5 business days within the U.S. and up to two weeks elsewhere.

Is Pure Xanthin protected by a refund policy?

Yes, in fact, Pure Xanthin has been protected by a lifetime, 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee. Should this supplement fail to impress, customer service should be contacted to receive a return label to be included with all returning supplies. For greater clarity on how the refund process works, consider the following points of contact:

Email: Barb@healthylivingassociation.org (Barbara)

Phone: +1 (800) 599 3104

Address: 1990 Depew Street #140690 Edgewater, CO 80214, United States

How much does Pure Xanthin cost?

Each Pure Xanthin bottle has been formulated to last one month. That said, here are three different purchase plans that carry unique savings:

Buy 1 Pure Xanthin bottle : $59 each

: $59 each Buy 2 Pure Xanthin bottles, Get 1 Free : $39.33 each

: $39.33 each Buy 3 Pure Xanthin bottles, Get 3 Free: $29.50 each

At checkout, individuals can also choose to add a single bottle of the American Natural Super Collagen for $49. Collagen is a vital protein to help uphold the skin’s firmness and elasticity among other benefits. As explained by the team, four types of collagens along with vitamin C and biotin have been included for stronger skin, nails, hair, digestive, and joint health.

Meet The Healthy Living Association

The Healthy Living Association (i.e., a trademark of Legendary Ventures), was established to provide Americans with access to healthy, natural remedies. Forget having to rely on the healthcare system, writes the team, as their solutions have all been thoroughly researched, providing everyone with new approaches to healing. Here are a few words from the team themselves:

“We create new options for Americans to experience the freedom they deserve! Freedom to live a happy, comfortable, pain- and disease-free lives.”

Final Verdict

Pure Xanthin is an astaxanthin dietary supplement that aims to deliver anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties essential for boosting the immune system, all while protecting the body from free radicals and sun exposure. Knowing that UV rays can swiftly alter skin cells, and worse, our very DNA, it is imperative to include protective and preventive measures daily. This is where Pure Xanthin can come into play, as the presence of ROS and its damaging effects on not only the skin, but the entire body can be suppressed and minimized.

Our editorial team is generally satisfied with Pure Xanthin because of its only ingredient. To be more precise, astaxanthin has been accepted by society as a potent antioxidant, and for this reason makes Pure Xanthin an obvious choice. However, the lack of transparency prevents our editorial team from siding with it completely. At the time of writing, The Healthy Living Association team has yet to release the supplement’s fact listing the exact source of astaxanthin and its concentration per dose, both of which are crucial in understanding the supplement’s effectiveness.

Since Pure Xanthin is a recent launch, we could expect to see the necessary information soon. Nevertheless, our team will have to refrain from commenting on value for price until further information is available. On a final note, individuals who are still interested in Pure Xanthin may want to contact Barbara from The Healthy Living Association before placing an order. To fully grasp the power of astaxanthin on the skin and other areas of the body, visit Pure Xanthin by clicking here>>>.

