Yukon zinc mill and camp facilities for sale

A zinc mine mill and camp facilities in the Yukon are available for purchase, with the hope that another mining operation in the vicinity will re-use the assets.

Wolverine Mine, located 282 kilometres northeast of Whitehorse, was previously a producing mine owned by Yukon Zinc Corporation, operating from 2011 to 2015.

Today, Welichem Equipment Limited owns most of the removable equipment at the Wolverine Mine. This equipment is now available for sale, including the entire mill infrastructure and the camp designed to host more than 200 workers.

“We’re hoping it gets taken by another mining operation in the area,” says Welichem Chief Financial Officer James Dai. “If so, they wouldn’t have to re-engineer much, as long as it fits their resource.”

Mill for sale

The mill operated at a design capacity of 1,700 tonnes per day, producing copper, lead and zinc concentrate. The entire mill flowsheet and operating plan are available for sale, including all contents of the mill processing building, crushing building and concentrate building.

Camp for sale

The camp, with capacity for more than 200 people, is composed of six Northern Trailer dormitories as well as a kitchen, fitness centre, office, mine dry, first aid, training, communication and water treatment facilities.

Other equipment for sale

Additional equipment and infrastructure for sale include most of the removable assets at Wolverine Mine, including the power plant, assay lab, batch plant facility, warehouse and all contents of the truck shop.

“It would be an economical and environmental tragedy if the camp and mill weren’t taken by another company in the area,” Dai says. “It would save them having to tear it down and ship it out, as well as the environmental impact of of having to build one somewhere else.”

Wolverine Mine is accessible by a 45-minute charter flight with Alkan Air from Whitehorse to the mine site airstrip.

Vehicle access is via the Robert Campbell Highway, also known as Yukon Highway 4, which connects directly to the Mine’s 27km private access road. The total vehicle journey from Whitehorse to Wolverine Mine is 600km or about seven hours in fair weather.

For more information, please contact James Dai, Chief Financial Officer, at jamesdai@ljresources.com.

