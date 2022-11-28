Uniquely funny Canadian comic comes to Whitehorse!

Chris Locke brings his own brand of unique comedy along with local performers to the Boiler Room a the Yukon Inn Dec. 9 and 10.

Winter’s here, and as the temperatures drop, it’s the perfect time to stay indoors and warm up with some hilarious live comedy!

Here in Whitehorse, get ready for the unique, side-splitting comedy style of a top-touring Canadian comic, along with talented local Yukon performers, Dec. 9 and 10!

Hosted and produced by Stephen McGovern, Chris Locke will headline two sets per night – 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Boiler Room at the Yukon Inn.

Based out of Toronto, Locke is an award-winning stand-up comedian who’s toured all over North America, delivering laughs with a disarming style.

“Chris is one of the most unique comics I’ve ever seen,” McGovern says. “His personality is naturally funny and infectious, and he has a style that is purely his own.”

Locke is a regular touring comic who’s often featured at Just For Laughs Festivals, and can currently be seen acting on the CBC sitcom Run the Burbs, or acting as a goof on shows like Baroness Von Sketch, Working Moms, Mr. D. and Tallboyz.

“Chris definitely has a disarming style, and he’s always trying something new and original,” McGovern says. “You never know what to expect!”

Locke’s hilariously original talent can also be heard on CBC’s The Debaters and Because News as well as on SiriusXM.

Says comedy veteran Andy Kindler, “Chris Locke is hilarious and a joy to watch. He’s always trying something new and is occasionally disturbing – which I love.”

And from Vice.com: “One of Canada’s most staggeringly original comedians.”

Locke also brings his personal brand of off-beat humour to the stage in his new stand-up special called Captain Bones, now out on Crave TV.

“The great thing about these shows that the feature acts for all four of them will be a different local talent from the Yukon, so you don’t want to miss that!” McGovern says.

Find out more on Facebook , get your tickets on Eventbrite, and don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious headliner and support local talent this winter!

comedyComedy and HumourWhitehorseYukon