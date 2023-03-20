Tired of paying higher taxes? Whitehorse expert helps you get proactive

Alex Frei can answer questions and help navigate your way through tax season. Visit him at the Tax Planning Centre inside the Ashley Homestore in Qwanlin Mall at 303 Ogilvie St., Whitehorse, or connect by calling 604-715-3637 or emailing whitehorse@taxplanningcentre.com.

It’s time to prepare your 2022 tax return, and if you need a little help, Alexander Frei from the Tax Planning Centre in Whitehorse is ready to make it as easy as possible.

“I’m here to answer questions and help you navigate your way,” says Frei, who’s available to help customers in person, online or over the phone. “Some of my clients live in small communities outside of Whitehorse and don’t want to travel to the city just to file their taxes. All you need is a telephone and access to email or a fax machine, and I can help you access T-slips available from the CRA and file your return.”

Travel tax credit for northern residents

Northern residents can claim up to $1,200 in a tax deduction for travel to southern Canada for vacations, holidays or medical reasons. The benefit expands eligibility for a previous travel tax credit, which was only available to northerners whose employers paid travel benefits.

“Not everyone is aware of this tax credit, which means many people may be missing out on significant tax benefits,” Frei says. “The method to claim the new benefit can be a bit tricky, so I would advise consulting an expert to make sure you’re filing correctly.”

Frei – boasting 15 years’ experience in financial services – also works as an investment and insurance advisor. He took over the local Tax Planning Centre five years ago, continuing the service started by the original owner.

“Tax Planning Centre has franchises across the country now, but it all started 40 years ago right here in Whitehorse,” Frei says. “I feel a sense of pride in being able to continue the legacy of providing outstanding professional tax advice that can save you money.”

Personal and small business returns

Find Tax Planning Centre inside the Ashley Homestore in Qwanlin Mall at 303 Ogilvie St., Whitehorse, or connect with Alex by calling 604-715-3637 or emailing whitehorse@taxplanningcentre.com.

During tax season from Feb. 21 to April 30, Tax Planning Centre is open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed Sundays. No appointment needed. Tax Planning Centre can also help with small business returns for self-employed contractors, corporations and others.

Learn more at taxplanningcentre.com.

taxesWhitehorse