Save big on a great car at November Focus Fandango

Every fall, Whitehorse Motors replaces vehicles in its Budget rental fleet. And every fall, Yukon drivers get to purchase these vehicles at great prices.

The dealership’s “November Focus Fandango” sale is on now—Ford Focus models for $0 down and only $99 every two weeks.

“These aren’t cars that were rented by governments or mining companies,” said Whitehorse Ford’s general sales manager Jens Nielsen. “We rent these cars to German tourists at the airport throughout the summer.”

Auto market experts suggest rental returns are one of the best ways to save money on a vehicle purchase—if you can find them. Whitehorse Motors is happy to make them available to the general public.

The cars have been well-maintained, fully kitted out for winter, and come with the same 3-year/ 60,000-kilometre warranty as a brand-new vehicle.

“They have their snow tires, they’re plug-in ready, they come with heated seats and remote starts. You’re ready to go for a Yukon winter,” Nielsen said. “It’s a good opportunity for people that are looking for a commuter car which gets good mileage, or for a child’s first car, or just to upgrade the little car that you have.”

The Ford Focus is known for its versatility, its economy, and its stylish appearance. There are ten available at the November Focus Fandango—sedans and hatchbacks, in a variety of colours.

“They’re literally ready to go. You can come in with $0 down, take this car, and pay $99 biweekly for an affordable, dependable little car,” Nielsen said.

