One of Dona’s favourite moments in the restaurant in the past two decades was meeting a 91 year old pilot who flew his own plane to have dinner at KRS! IMPORTANT NOTE: This image was taken prior to the pandemic, which is why masks are not worn and social distancing is not in place.

Nearly two decades with this local restaurant – and loving every minute of it!

“It’s not ‘Fine Dining’… It’s ‘FUN Dining’…”

While this quaint eatery buttons up each fall (as there’s no heat in their little tent) and goes into hibernation every winter until Mother’s Day – they’re still hugely popular for the season.

Not only is Klondike Rib & Salmon a great place to dine, it’s a wonderful place to work, too. Dona Novecosky has been the owner of this quaint little restaurant on the Klondike Korner for the last 20 years, and she still fondly remembers her first steps into the building.

“It was a gorgeous summer evening back in 2001 when I first stepped foot into KRS – my friend and former co-owner of the restaurant had asked if I could give her a hand for the evening and I still remember telling her ‘absolutely, anything to help,’” Dona recalls.

As she did the dishes and walked around the restaurant that night, she couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like to own that sweet little place – and from that moment the seed was planted. It didn’t take long to make the dream a reality – on July 2, 2002 the business license was transferred and Dona now looks forward to her 20th summer season on the Klondike Korner.

“I would’ve never imagined that one night of helping a friend do dishes back in 2001 would lead to two decades of opening the front doors at Klondike Rib & Salmon to guests across the street and around the world,” Dona remarks.

Looking forward to another fun filled season, Dona is grateful to be opening the doors to KRS, especially considering all that’s been going on in the world!

“I’m so happy to have such a wicked team and to be part of this amazing community for another great season. The energy doesn’t stop, it’s like the ‘call of the wild’ – it’s the KRS team and our guests that make the place buzz and hum, all at the same time,” Dona explains. “It truly is MAGIC!”

In the words of Kristin Vetrie, Manager at KRS for the past eight seasons: “I’m addicted to the feeling this place gives me – happiness,” Kristin reflects. “My role makes me feel like a superhero – I get to help people every day and create memorable experiences. I don’t like my job, I love my job because it lets me be me,” Kristin explains.

Pictured is KRS’s KICKASS KLONDIKER Burger, which took Gold in the First Yukon Burger Challenge!

The charming restaurant is nestled in the two oldest buildings still in use in the Yukon’s capital, making it the perfect place to relax and step back in time. Featuring mouth-watering ribs, salmon, world famous halibut & chips, and delicious desserts – you might have a hard time deciding what to get. And if you haven’t tried their Signature Sourdough Bread Pudding and all the fixins, you haven’t truly eaten at Klondike Rib & Salmon1

More than a restaurant, Klondike Rib & Salmon is truly an extraordinary experience. The hardworking and dedicated team cares about how each person feels on their way into the restaurant and more importantly, how they feel before they leave.

“We always want you to feel right at home and valued as a guest,” Dona explains. “I think the Beautiful Mother Teresa’s quote fits perfectly for our mission statement at KRS – ‘Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.’”

To try the tasty treats at Klondike Rib & Salmon, make a trip today. Dona and her team will take great care of you!

