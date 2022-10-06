Keilini Lightbulb Security Camera Reviews – Is It Worth Your Money or Scam?

Security equipment is very popular amongst homeowners, especially as more options are available now than ever. Whether you are a parent looking to keep an eye on your children, or a bachelor looking to ensure safety while you are away, home security equipment has seen a massive surge in demand. Thanks to modern technology, security equipment is not as expensive or complicated to install as in the past.

The market is full of manufacturers offering different types of security equipment and features. So much so that it can be challenging to choose the best equipment for you. Even with such fierce competition, few companies offer what Keilini has to offer: a 360-degree security camera that can be fitted into a light socket with simply mind-blowing features.

What is the Keilini Security Camera?

The Keilini Security Camera is a multi-purpose home security device that is easy and uncomplicated. The device can be paired up with a mobile phone and operated through the mobile device. Setting up the Keilini Security Camera is also relatively easy and does not require any professional help.

Customers can buy the device and install it themselves using the instruction manual in a matter of minutes. The best part about the Keilini Security Camera is that, unlike other home security equipment, it does not require unique mounts; the camera works with any E26/E27 light bulb socket. The camera offers many features for just a fraction of the price.

How Does Keilini Security Camera Work?

Setting up the Keilini Security Camera is easy. No wires, unique mounts, or professional help is required. Thanks to its ingenious design, the device is plugged in and used. The camera’s design allows it to be plugged into any E26/E27 light socket and set up instantly.

Customers can also pair up the camera on their mobile phones to see the selected environment in real-time. Customers can also rotate the camera using their mobile phones or have a 360-degree view of the environment.

Features of The Keilini Security Camera

Keilini Security Camera offers features that any top-end home security camera does at a fraction of the price.

Easy to Install

For starters, the most innovative feature offered by the Keilini Security Camera is the ease of installation. The camera can be plugged into any regular light socket, meaning no technical expertise or professional installation is required. Customers can buy the device, read the manual, plug it in, and enjoy the provided security.

360-degree Panoramic View

The camera also features a 360-degree panoramic view meaning that customers can easily view the entire room in a 1080 HD resolution.

Better Night Vision

The camera has four infrared and four LED lights for better display in dark conditions. This allows the camera to see crystal clear even in the darkest conditions.

Built-in Microphone and Speaker

The camera has a built-in microphone and speaker. Customers can use this to both listen and talk to people.

It Can be Paired with Any Smart Device

The camera can be paired with a smartphone to control it.

Alarm Notifications

Customers can rotate the camera, receive alarm notifications upon motion detection and view the room in real-time.

Who is Keilini Security Camera for?

Keilini Security Cameras are for anyone wishing to make their home safer. Customers can use the camera for general safety, such as protection against theft or intruders. Similarly, customers can also use the camera to keep a check on their loved ones or children and communicate with them. Whether a parent, a bachelor or anyone wishing to make your home safer, the Keilini light bulb security camera is for you.

Keilini Security Camera Pricing and Refund Policy

The camera can be bought online through multiple outlets, including Amazon, Keilini’s official website, and other sites. Currently, the company is offering an introductory limited-time discount on the cameras which is as follows:

An individual camera can be bought for $49.99. Bundles of two, three, or four cameras can be purchased for $99.98, $119.99, and $139.99, respectively.

The company promises high-quality products and hassle-free returns if the customers are unsatisfied.

Furthermore, the company offers 24/7 customer support. Customers can contact Keilini at support@keilini.com for any queries regarding the product.

Keilini Security Camera FAQs

Q: How can I install the camera?

A: Setting up the camera is relatively easy. The camera fits any standard light socket. Installing the camera is simple, like changing a light bulb. Once the camera is plugged in, pair it with your mobile phone. That’s it!

Q: What is the return policy?

A: Keilini offers a full refund within 30 days for any unsatisfied customer.

Q: Can I talk through the camera?

A: Yes, in addition to LEDs and infrared lights for better visibility, the camera comes with a built-in microphone and a speaker which can be used to both listen and talk to people.

Keilini Security Camera Final Word

If you want an inexpensive security camera with easy installation that offers top-notch features, visit the official website to try Keilini.