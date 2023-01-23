Funnyman Sean Lecomber headlines at Whitehorse’s Boiler Room Jan. 27 and 28

Get your boots on, Whitehorse: Boiler Room comedy is back.

Famed funny man Sean Lecomber is headlining four shows on Jan. 27 and 28, starting at 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are available online and in limited quantities at the door.

Hosted and produced by Stephen McGovern, the first comedy night of the year stars a veteran of the screen and stage.

Droll, clever and drier than James Bond’s martini, Lecomber will tickle funny bones you didn’t even know you had.

Lecomber is a regular on CBC’s Debaters, has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and filmed Just for Laughs galas in 2013 and 2020.

The stand-up master has also appeared at almost every Canadian comedy festival, including Halifax and Winnipeg. He’s written for This hour has 22 minutes and co-hosts the Dead Baby Bear podcast.

According to McGovern, who first met Lecomber in the Edmonton comedy scene, the frontman’s 20-year career shows itself on stage.

“He’s probably one of the best headliners in Canada,” McGovern says.

“He’s got a very cutting, sardonic wit. He’s very original, he can take a new idea and make it funny immediately.”

His comedy comes with uncommon ease, making him a fan favourite, McGovern adds.

“He’s a naturally funny hang — a lot of comics seem to really try, but it’s very effortless with him,” he says.

“Among comedians that I’ve worked with, he’s one of the favourite guys to watch.”

Tickets will be available at the door for the early and late shows on Friday and Saturday, but come early for a pre-show brew to secure your spot, McGovern advises. Seats for this show will fill up fast.

If you miss this epic occasion, have no fear – three more comedy weekends are billed for the future. Dave Merheje, Jon Door and Sunee Dhaliwal are slotted to journey north and grace the Boiler Room stage in February, March and April respectively.