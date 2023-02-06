Funny with ‘no fear:’ Juno Award-winning Canadian comic performs in Whitehorse

Catch Juno Award-winning Canadian comic Dave Merheje performing along with talented local Yukon comics, Feb. 17 and 18 at the Yukon Inn.

You might recognize Dave Merheje from his Netflix appearance on Comedians of the World or from Just for Laughs. You might also know him from roles on CBC’s Mr. D, or from his Juno Award-winning comedy album, Good Friend Bad Grammar.

And now comedy fans here in Whitehorse can see the critically acclaimed Canadian comic live, performing along with talented local Yukon comics, Feb. 17 and 18!

Hosted and produced by Stephen McGovern, Dave Merheje will headline two sets per night – 7 and 9:30 p.m. in the Boiler Room at the Yukon Inn.

Originally hailing from Toronto, and now spending most of his time in New York and Los Angeles, Merheje is a multiple award-winning comic who’s gained a loyal following across North America with his “no fear” onstage approach.

“Dave has a pretty rapid-fire, aggressive, yet thoughtful approach,” McGovern says. “He’s got a unique style, delivering a coherent stream of consciousness that’s incredibly funny!”

Merheje is a regular at both the Montreal and Toronto Just For Laughs Festivals, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in Australia, and tours clubs and theatres regularly.

“Dave is considered to be one of the most original standup voices on the comedy scene today,” McGovern says. “He’s best described as aggressive in-your-face funny, with a lot to say about his life and the world around him.”

Merheje will be familiar to audiences as a regular contributor on MTV Live, and as his character Mr. Bechara on CBC’s Mr. D. He also currently co-stars in the critically acclaimed Ramy, a comedy series with an all-Muslim cast, now on Hulu and CraveTV.

“With his Muslim upbringing, he’s really parlayed his talent into acting in this series, which is rated in the ‘Top 20 Shows to Watch’ by Rolling Stone Magazine,” McGovern says.

Merheje’s first comedy special aired in Australia on ABC2 and his second special, Good Friend Bad Grammar, won the 2019 Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year. His third special, Beautifully Manic, can be seen on Netflix as part of Comedians of the World, and his fourth special, I Love You Habibi, recently premiered on Crave TV.

“And don’t forget, the feature acts for all four of the shows will be a different local talent from the Yukon, so you don’t want to miss that!” McGovern says.

Learn more on Facebook, get your tickets on Eventbrite, and don’t miss your chance to see this talented headliner and support local talent in Whitehorse!

