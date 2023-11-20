For Signature Home, Black Friday’s sale offers the most aggressive deals of the year

Whitehorse’s Signature Home / Erik’s Audio Video Unlimited were among the pioneers in the city to recognize the potential of Black Friday retail events, offering shoppers terrific deals leading into the holiday season.

When it comes to Black Friday sales, the team at Whitehorse’s Signature Home/Erik’s AVU store really knows what they’re doing to deliver the best bargains and the biggest sales.

According to Mike Pemberton, Signature Home/ Erik’s Audio Video Unlimited were among the pioneers in the city to recognize the potential of Black Friday retail events, choosing to launch their own initiative slightly over 15 years ago.

“Black Friday has always been about great bargains – particularly in electronics – and we realized years ago that we should harness all of the marketing power that goes into that event,” Pemberton recalls. “We’ve developed Black Fridays over the years to where it’s now our biggest sales event of the year. Bigger than Boxing Day. In fact, we start our Black Friday sales way in advance, kicking it off with a moonlight madness event on the Thursday before.”

In September, Signature Home brought three related businesses together and located them all at one location, 303 Ogilvie St. Which means that shoppers can shop for the best bargains from Signature Home’s Canadian Custom brands, Ashley Furniture, Bell Canada products at Cell Phone Central, and all sorts of devices from Erik’s Audio Video Unlimited.

It makes this Black Friday a quadruple sales event, with unprecedented ease of shopping.

“This is a great opportunity for folks who are looking at their finances and ways to stretch their dollars,” Pemberton says.

“We always match national prices and manufactured authorized prices from coast to coast. Plus we’re having Black Friday furniture specials, mattress deals, electronics, cell phones – you name it – it’s on sale. Now is a great time for folks to save some dollars and get what they need.”

While Black Friday is the semi-official start of the holiday retail season, Pemberton says it’s actually the best time of year to shop.

“The pricing around Black Friday is some of the most aggressive pricing of the year. Especially when it comes to electronics – it’s very aggressive on electronics.”

So, what are Pemberton’s favourite deals? Here are just a few that are top of mind!

Interested? Signature Home is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: signaturehomeyukon.com

Telephone: 867- 668-7575

Moonlight Madness: Thursday, Nov. 23, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

