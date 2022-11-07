Fearless and funny comedians come to Whitehorse

Lisa Baker brings her hilarious Newfie charm to the Yukon Inn’s Boiler Room for two nights, Nov. 18-19

Itching to get out and enjoy some side-splitting live comedy this fall?

Here in Whitehorse, get ready for hilarious comedy from two top Canadian comics, Nov. 18 and 19!

Hosted and produced by Stephen McGovern, the show features headliner Lisa Baker and feature act Natasha Lyn Myles in two sets per night – 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Boiler Room at the Yukon Inn.

Originally from Newfoundland, and now based out of Edmonton, with three cross-country tours in the last year, Baker delivers a powerful comedy performance that retains her Maritime roots.

“Lisa really packs a comedy punch,” says McGovern. “She always speaks her mind, with a lot of funny life stories and hilarious views on relationships – all wrapped up in her Newfie charm.”

Baker has been featured several times on CBC’s LOL and The Debaters and has performed at Just For Laughs Northwest. She has two albums, To Completion and Super Newfie, currently being featured on SiriusXM, has just filmed her first series The Canoe Project, airing on Bell Fibe – and she’s also been burning up TikTok.

“During Covid she blew up to over 350,000 TikTok followers with her hilarious response videos,” McGovern says. “Whenever she gets comments from ‘haters’ she gives back as good as she gets.

“So, just a forewarning for hecklers, she’s as fearless as she is funny – she can really handle her own!”

Feature act Natasha Lyn Myles is also from the Maritimes, and draws much of her side-splitting humour from her own life experiences.

As the feature act for both nights, Myles also brings a strong but hilarious comedy presence of her own.

Hailing from Ottawa, and now working out of Edmonton as well, Myles started in comedy five years ago, and quickly became a crowd favourite.

Her comedy focuses on stories from her life that garner lots of laughs – sometimes at her own expense. When she isn’t performing or indulging in reality TV, you can find her selling natural deodorant at her job as a Health and Beauty Manager, which provides her ample material.

Myles has taken her gut-busting act throughout Canada and featured at The Grindstone Comedy Festival. Be sure to check out her stories on IG at @natashalynmyles!

“These ladies are a fearless combo but most importantly, they’re very funny!” McGovern says.

“Make sure you don’t miss out. The Friday early show has already sold out, and tickets for the Saturday early show are almost gone – they’re selling out faster each time!”

Find out more on Facebook , get your tickets on Eventbrite, and don’t miss your chance to support live comedy this fall!

