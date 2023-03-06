Canadian comedic icon brings his unique brand of humour to Whitehorse

Comedy fans in Whitehorse can see iconic Canadian comic Jon Dore performing live, along with talented local Yukon comics, March 17 and 18!

You might know Jon Dore from Humour Resources, a sitcom he created for CBC. You may have also seen The Jon Dore Television Show on The Comedy Network or Big Questions Huge Answers on Comedy Central.

Hosted and produced by Stephen McGovern, Jon Dore will headline two sets per night – 7 and 9:30 p.m. in the Boiler Room at the Yukon Inn.

The Ottawa born actor, writer and comedian spent time in both New York and Los Angeles before moving to Juneau, Alaska were he currently lives.

Dore got his start as a stand-up comedian touring all over North America, delivering a hilarious brand of comedy featuring a balance of personal stories, glimpses of his family life and his views on society – mixed in with an often absurd, silly style.

“Many people have commented on how they really love his weird humour,” McGovern says. “But he also gets a lot of laughs with his straight stand-up, which he delivers with disarming charm.”

Dore has successfully transitioned into acting by infusing his comedic talent into numerous hit television shows and movies. His television credits include the series lead in the CBS pilot The Half Of It, a memorable guest star role on CBS’ Emmy Award winning his series, How I Met Your Mother and a lead role on ABC’s How to Live With Your Parents.

Dore has also made multiple guest appearances on Inside Amy Schumer, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Hart of Dixie and @Midnight, and in 2010 he was the first featured comedian on Conan.

“In a 2011 appearance on Conan he was ‘accidentally’ double-booked with Rory Scovel,” McGovern says. “They both did their stand-up act simultaneously – a hilariously different concept that went pretty viral, and I know Conan really liked him, too.”

Dore’s film acting credits include Corpse Tub, and indie films Gus, Stag and Teen Lust, and his impressive writing resume includes CBC’s Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and HBO’s Funny as Hell.

“What’s cool about these shows is that the feature acts for all four of them will be a different local talent from the Yukon, so you don’t want to miss that!” McGovern says.

Find out more on Facebook, get your tickets on Eventbrite, and don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious headliner and support local talent this winter!

comedyComedy and HumourWhitehorseYukon