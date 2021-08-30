Yukon wheelchair racer Jessica Frotten competes in first two 2020 Tokyo Paralympics events

The races were the 800, 1,500 metre distances where she competed strong, but didn’t qualify for finals

The Yukon’s Jessica Frotten began her Paralympic journey on Aug. 29 – or Aug. 28 for those living in the Yukon.

Frotten’s first race was the 800 metre heat. Frotten posted a season’s best time of 1:56.79 which had her placed fourth in her heat.

Her time did not qualify for the finals of the 800 metre event. From her heat, Madison de Rozario of Australia posted the quickest time of 1:49:21. Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain was second and Yen Hoang from the United States was third.

The Australian, de Rozario shaved off more time to win the 800 metre gold medal in 1:46.99. Hongzhaun Zhou of China was second and Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland was third.

Frotten’s next race, the 1,500 metre, was Aug. 30, airing at 5:26 a.m. in the territory.

Her time of 3:52.23 put her seventh in the heat and she did not qualify for the final.

Susannah Scaroni of the United States won the heat in 3:23.42. Manuela Schaer from Switzerland and Lihong Zou also qualified for the final.

The 1,500 metre final will happen on Aug. 31 at 4:56 a.m.

Frotten’s next races (all times given in Yukon Time):

Sept. 1 – 400 metre heats, 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 – 400 metre final, 3:41 a.m.

Sept. 2 – Relay heats – 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 – Relay final – 5:17 a.m.

