Team Yukon in action as Canada Games enter Day 12

Team Yukon athletes were in action as the Canada Winter Games enter its 12th twelfth day in Prince Edward Island.

The female hockey team continues to impress, picking up a big 6-1 win over their N.W.T. counterparts to move their record to 1-2.

Emery Twardochleb scored twice during their game on March 1, while Taylor Bierlmeier, Charlotte Siksik, Cassie Cebuliak, and Arnica Bulmer scored a goal each to complete the rout.

The alpine skiers competed in Giant Slalom. Team Yukon’s Ellyann Dinn had the quickest Yukon time in the women’s division of 2:11.51 while Charles Nelson was the quickest Yukon male, finishing with a timestamp of 2:04:22.

Liam Gishler was in action for the judo team against teams from Manitoba and British Columbia. However, he lost both matches 10-0.

The archery team began their games in the individual compound and recurve competitions. Sofija Jewell, who competed in the compound, shot 551 out of a possible 600 while Emmett Kapaniuk shot a 562. Shiori Monzo shot 404 in recurve while Daniel Mead scored 397.

The snowboard team competed in the parallel Giant Slalom. Team yukon’s Eli Wolsky laid a strong run for the team and made it to the round of 16, where he placed second in his heat.

The cross country skiers competed in the sprints, which began with an individual qualifier before moving into heats.

The entire women’s team – Constance Lapointe, Sophia Giangrande, Maude Molgat, Sophie Molgat, and Minty Bradford – made it to the top 30 while Simon Connell was the lone male to make it.

The team had “good and fast skis and also took part in the climbing sections,” Team Yukon said in a statement.

Lapointe had the best result of the day finishing fourth overall, while Molgat and Connell made it into the top 10 on March 1.

For the mixed doubles curling team, Yukon athletes Bayly Scoffin and Nico Fecteau played two very close games against tough draws.

They opened their game against Quebec and the duo made several attempts, but fell 11-6. In their game against Saskatchewan, the pair started well with a 4-0 lead, but couldn’t maintain it and fell 6-5.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com