Crystal Schick/Yukon News Solo racers from the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay head south on Haines Highway during the first leg of the race on June 15, 2019.

Team spots full in Kluane Chilkat bike relay

Solo registration continues until May 12

Registration is now closed for teams in the 2023 Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay (KCIBR) set for June 17 from Haines Junction to Haines, Alaska.

In an April 12 statement, race coordinator Mia Lee said all the spots for two, four and eight-person teams have been filled with 89 eight-person teams, 86 four-person teams and 45 two-person teams.

A total of 57 solo riders have already registered with organizers continuing to accept solo registration until May 12.

While all the team spots have been filled, opportunities for other teams to take part could come up if those registered opt out of the race and sell their spots.

“Any interested teams are encouraged to check the KCIBR Facebook page for updates towards the end of May and early June, as some registered teams may choose to sell their spot,” organizers said.

The race is divided into eight legs over the 240-kilometre route along the Haines Highway. It finishes at the parade grounds of the Fort Seward Barracks. An awards ceremony is held following the race.

