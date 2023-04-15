Ready those rackets for Pickleball Day

The number of pickleball players in the territory could continue to grow if Pickleball Day at the Canada Games Centre is a success.

The Yukon Pickleball Association and Canada Games Centre are hosting a full day of free events focused on the sport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the centre’s flexihall on May 7.

Pickleball Day is becoming an annual event with the association having introduced more than 60 people to the racket sport at its 2022 event.

The sessions will kick off with a family See-it, Try-it clinic from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. where an adult and child aged 10 or older can be introduced to the sport that features elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

A Yukon educators’ clinic from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. will follow where teachers, educational assistants, recreation coordinators and youth leaders can learn about introducing pickleball to students, groups and communities.

At the same time, a youth See-it, Try-it clinic will give those between 13 and 18 years an introduction to the sport.

Finally, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the corporate challenge will be underway, pitting local businesses against one another on the pickleball court.

Organizers are inviting residents to “come see some fun and exciting play between participants and local businesses.”

To register for the corporate challenge, participants are asked to email yukon.amdasilva@gmail.com

Registration for the other pickleball sessions can be done at whitehorse.ca/play

