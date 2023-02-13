Polar Games bring in youth to Whitehorse

Grade 6 students from around the territory gathered together in Whitehorse on Feb. 8 and 9 for two days of sports activities at the Canada Games Centre, Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre and Takhini Elementary School.

Over the course of the Polar Games, students played and were introduced to a variety of sports ranging from wrestling to skating; curling to basketball, including wheelchair basketball; ultimate to swimming among many more. Students also had fun signing one another’s Polar Games shirts.

A number of local sports organizations had coaches and assitants on hand leading the activities.

Many of the students also danced the evening away on Feb. 8 at École Whitehorse Elementary School during the Polar Games dance.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com