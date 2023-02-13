Polar Games bring in youth to Whitehorse

(Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
(Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)(Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
x
x
x
x

Grade 6 students from around the territory gathered together in Whitehorse on Feb. 8 and 9 for two days of sports activities at the Canada Games Centre, Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre and Takhini Elementary School.

Over the course of the Polar Games, students played and were introduced to a variety of sports ranging from wrestling to skating; curling to basketball, including wheelchair basketball; ultimate to swimming among many more. Students also had fun signing one another’s Polar Games shirts.

A number of local sports organizations had coaches and assitants on hand leading the activities.

Many of the students also danced the evening away on Feb. 8 at École Whitehorse Elementary School during the Polar Games dance.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Letter: A message to the premier

Just Posted

Daniel LeGoffe is seen wearing an oxygen mask due to a pressurization issue mid-flight to Whitehorse on Feb. 8. He said: “We descended from 33k feet to 10k feet quite quickly as is procedure. We had to emergency land in Prince George. Your training really showed. You’re the most courteous airline service - I would wager to say - in the world!” (Daniel LeGoffe/Facebook)
Whitehorse-bound Air North flight makes emergency landing in Prince George

The Pine Lake trail, which stretches from the Haines Junction village to the Pine Lake campground, is newly paved thanks to an influx of funding. (Yukon Parks/Facebook)
Yukon Theatre, Guild Hall, White River First Nation receive $1M community space fund

Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Rent control – the 2023 edition

The sky over Whitehorse. An American aircraft shot down an unidentified object over the Yukon on Feb. 11. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Unidentified object over the territory posed no risk to Yukoner’s safety, premier says