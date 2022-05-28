Marking the first orienteering forest event of the season

Fifty five participants took in the first forest event of the 2022 Yukon orienteering season on May 25.

The event was held on the Long Lake map area behind Whitehorse General Hospital. The area is best known in orienteering circles for “kame and kettle topography”. That means many depressions. The event area is also crisscrossed with vehicle tracks and trails making for challenging navigation and route choice. The area was first mapped in 1985 and has been revised several times since.

There was good attendance on all courses. Event results show some close races on all courses with seconds separating some participants.

Novice: 2 km

Eric Embacher 24:50

Leigh Anne Baker, Eila Blattmann 35:07

Barbara, Aven, Fischer Scheck 38:31

Maud Henaff, Lise, Jasper Klein 43:11

Sarah Johnson Carl Embacher 47:02

Sheila Markley, Eric Thompson 49:37

Maura Glenn, Elvira Knaack DNF

Intermediate: 2.5 km

Jeremy Johnson 19:04

Peter Embacher 30:21

Glenda Koh 30:23

Phineas Pearson 31:47

Ian Turcotte 41:33

Debbie Kiemele 49:49

Lenore Morris, Sheri Hogeboom 50:35

Joan Stanton, Bob, Emily Nishikawa 50:44

Martin Slama 58:06

Shravan Adiyodi 58:21

Karin Keeley-Eriksson 59:46

Nesta Leduc 61:48

Craig Brooks 72:48

Rowena Beckett, Richard Vanderkley 83:15

Ev Pasichnyk, Karen Archbell 88:48

Advanced: 3.5 km

Bob Sagar 45:13

Judith van Gulick 48:02

Virginia Sarrazin 51:38

Carl Turcotte 52:00

Grant Abbott 59:41

Rima Khouri 61:10

Lara Melnik 64:32

Jill Pangman 76:06

Rachel Moser, Evan Wise 77:05

Kristina Gardner 78:09

Julianna Scramstead 81:42

Long Advanced: 4.6 km

Colin Abbott 33:58

Forest Pearson 37:36

Brent Langbakk 41:06

Benoit Turcotte 51:10

Pia Blake 54:07

Caelan McLean 54:23

Riel Allain 58:36

Beatriz Sanguino 62:40

Darren Holcombe 71:30

The next orienteering even is June 8, the first in a series of three Yukon Championships. Entry is open to everyone with a $5 annual membership. See yukonorienteering.ca for details.

Report provided by event organizer Afan Jones.

