CMBC’s Royalty of the Canyon crowns the mountain biking elite

Three cyclists in the Contagious Mountain Bike Club’s Royalty of the Canyon race leave the start line at the Schwatka Lake Day Use Area in the pouring rain on Aug. 21. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Contagious Mountain Bike Club handed out its yearly crowns during its Royalty of the Canyon event on Aug. 21-22.

The event was a friendly mountain bike competition that began at the Schwatka Lake Day Use Area and took riders along trails through to Grey Mountain.

Riders could choose between two distance options – the 25 kilometre ride or the “more tenacious” 50 km race.

After leaving the start, the cyclists travelled to Chadburn Yellow, then took Hidden Loop to Lower Roller Coaster onward to Upper Roller Coaster to the Magnusson parking lot.

Those participating in the Royalty of the Canyon had the option to leave at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 or by 11 a.m. on Aug. 22. Only three riders left the start on the 21st, a daring feat considering the torrential rains.

Once in the Grey Mountain area, participants traversed over 20 trails in the network before making their way back to the Schwatka Lake Day Use Area finish line.

Sierra van der Meer earned the Queen crown completing the 50 km in three hours, 16 minutes. Van der Meer retained the crown with a repeat outstanding performance.

The King’s crown also stayed placed firmly on the head of its previous owner. Ian Parker held the crown putting down a time of two hours, 41 minutes.

Parker had to fend off tough competition, but said he put down a “complete effort” to keep his royal status.

The title of Prince went to Ryan Christian, a first-time competitor who saw the event’s trails for the first time during the event.

There were two Princesses in 2021. Denise McCann and Andrea Morgan. The pair reclaimed the princess title they once held in 2018.

Some honourable mentions were given to Cole Germain, 16; Mathilde Roldan, 15; and James McCann, 14; who all completed the 50 km loop and were not far off the winning times.

Nicolas Giangrande, Ried Sandiford and Herron and Sitka Land Murphy, all under 14, crushed the 25 km loop and they too are climbing the leader board with their eyes set on the royal crowns.

Next year, the hope is to hold the Royalty of the Canyon event but turn it up a notch with kids events, barbecues and music.

The next Contagious Mountain Bike Club event won’t be until Dec. 18, when the club holds its annual 5+ Hours of Light Fatbike Festival at Wolf Creek.

