Athletics Yukon holds two races to prepare runners for the ‘Kinda’ Klondike Road Relay

The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler and the Baked 1 Miler prepped runners for the road relay

Runners leave the start of The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler in Rotary Peace Park on Aug. 22. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The “Kinda” Klondike Road Relay is fast approaching. The popular race will be held on Sept. 11. It won’t look the same as year’s past race because of COVID-19 guidelines, however, it’s still garnering plenty of excitement.

To help those runners get prepared for the road relay, Athletics Yukon held two events, one on Aug. 22 and one on Aug. 24, to help participants get ready for their road relay leg.

The race on Aug. 22 was The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler.

The race had 27 runners leave the start at Rotary Peace Park for the 10-mile journey.

Olivier Roy-Jauvin posted the day’s quickest time completing the distance in one hour, four minutes and 19 seconds.

The second-place male was Josh Vines, one hour, 14 minutes, 21 seconds, who edged out third-place finisher Tyler Stoelwinder by one second.

Lindsay Carson posted the second-fasted overall time to win the female category in one hour, four minutes and 26 seconds.

Anett Kralisch’s time of one hour, 12 minutes and 29 seconds was the third-fastest overall time to put her second in her category.

Johanna Smith placed third in one hour, 19 minutes and 14 seconds.

The race on Aug. 24 had runners making a mad-dash in the Baked 1 Miler. Participants started at the Tàgä Shrö Station and sprinted to the Old Fire Hall on the Millennium Trail.

John Parry had the fastest sprint, finishing the mile in five minutes, 41 seconds. Only nine seconds behind Parry was Scott Williams and Harry Borlase rounded out the top three in the men’s division.

Kralisch won the women’s division by posting a time of six minutes, seven seconds. Sophie Tremblay Morissette – seven minutes, one second – placed second and Cindy Freeman came third.

The Male Youth class was won by Leon Borlase in seven minutes, one second. Gregory Freeman was second and Theo Yu Schott earned third.

Emily Kralisch-Seguin took the top spot in the Female Youth category in seven minutes, 42 seconds. Callie Yu Schott came second and Nellie was third.

Registration for the “Kinda” Klondike Road Relay closed on Aug. 25. There is a virtual option and registration closes on Aug. 31.

The road relay will be a one-day event and five-person teams will be doing legs 6-10. Walking and youth teams will be completing legs 7-10 – as they’ve done historically.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

