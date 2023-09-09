Yukon’s fuelwood supply is improving, director says

A new forestry support program is offering $200,000 in total to help harvesters and retailers overcome barriers in getting more firewood to market, according to a Yukon government press release.
The Aug. 31 press release announcing the program indicates reimbursements of up to $15,000 are available for businesses.
The program is intended to assist commercial timber harvesters and retailers who process and sell timber and firewood in the Yukon by giving money to help businesses buy equipment and pay for services, per the Yukon government’s website.
Businesses can apply for three tiers of funding on eligible purchases such as harvest equipment, work vehicles and trailers, personal protective equipment, fuel spill kits, fire prevention gear, planning and administration costs made between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first).
Businesses can also use the territorial government’s timber harvesting incentive to get $10 per cubic metre ($22.65 per full cord) back for the timber harvested for the business, if the timber harvested meets certain criteria.
In a September 2022 interview, Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker said he was concerned about the fuelwood supply given the number of calls his department had been fielding from Yukoners struggling to get wood to heat their homes through the winter. He has been aware of this issue since he met with the Yukon Wood Products Association to hear about fuelwood supply challenges in 2021.
Michelle Sicotte, director of the department’s forest management branch, said the department has not been getting calls from individuals like last year.
“The situation is getting better, and we think it is going to be easier for people to get wood this year, and also there’s still plenty of work to do to get to a more stable situation,” Sicotte said.
Per the release, the program and the incentive are intended to provide short-term relief as the government works with the forest industry, First Nations and the Yukon Wood Products Association to ensure a consistent long-term wood supply.
The release notes that reported timber harvest volumes for last fall and winter were up 20 per cent compared to the previous two years. More than 96,000 cubic metres (42,000 cords) of timber are currently permitted, mostly in the Haines Junction area. Typically, 15,000 cubic metres (6,600 cords) of firewood is harvested each season from public lands in the territory.
Sicotte said the department is working with First Nations in some of the communities to come up with new timber harvest plans and options for operators.
There are currently about 70 harvesters that are potentially eligible for the program and, while there’s no hard number of retailers, Sicotte estimated there are about 70 to 80 retailers.
