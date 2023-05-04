Yukon coroner investigating 2 substance-use related deaths at Whitehorse shelter in 2023

Death toll from substance use continues to rise amid territory-wide substance use health emergency

The Yukon’s coroner is investigating two substance-use related deaths that occurred at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter in 2023.

Chief coroner Heather Jones of the Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed the investigations in a May 3 email.

The office has investigated eight deaths related to substance use across the territory since Jan. 1.

Another four deaths are suspected to involve substance use. Toxicological analysis is pending.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service previously announced it is proceeding with an inquest into the deaths of two women on the same day at the shelter in January 2022.

The Yukon government declared a territory-wide substance use health emergency on Jan. 20, 2022, with at least three First Nations — Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Carcross, the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun in Mayo and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation in Old Crow — declaring their own states of emergency related to substance use.

In 2021 and 2022, toxic illicit drugs killed 25 Yukoners each year, according to a previous release by the coroner.

On May 4, Yukon government will be releasing two “safety and wellness” reports on the shelter, which is located at 405 Alexander St.

