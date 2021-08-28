Yukon Arts Centre increases theatre capacity after state of emergency lifts

At least one Yukon venue is changing it’s capacity limits after the government lifted the state of emergency.

The Yukon Arts Centre announced Aug. 25 that there will be up to 179 seats available in it’s main theatre, and the balcony will be opened. Physical distancing is still supported within the new seating map.

The centre will also not require proof of vaccination to attend, but masks will remain mandatory during performances. Precautions such as no concession sales or intermissions will also continue.

“YAC will be using these guidelines until the end of the calendar year. If there are no further disruptions to our community from COVID-19 we will plan to move back to full capacity in 2022,” reads the release.

The territory’s state of emergency ended on Aug. 25, and with it the enforcement of gathering size limits. Still, most venues in the city said they are maintaining social distancing and encouraging mask use.

The City of Whitehorse is considering changes to indoor spaces, said spokesperson Jordan Lutz, although decisions are still in a planning process. Numbers have been limited at venues such as the Canada Games Centre, and certain facilities remain closed.

Lutz said the city plans to follow recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“We thank residents for their patience, and we look forward to returning to more normal operations,” he said in an email.

The MacBride Museum said they are encouraging visitors to wear masks and continuing to offer tours, meetings, programs and events with social distancing in mind.

