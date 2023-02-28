Whitehorse RCMP want to hear the public’s policing priorities

For the second year in a row, a survey is being circulated asking what people want from the RCMP

The Whitehorse RCMP is soliciting the public’s views on policing priorities for the coming year in the city.

The recommendation survey, open to the public until March 3, will inform the RCMP’s priorities for 2023 and 2024. Police say this is the second year the Whitehorse detachment has put out a survey of this nature.

The police announcement about the survey states that it is one part of the ways the RCMP detachment informs its priorities. Other input comes from the Yukon Minister of Justice whose views are informed by the department of Justice and the police council. Along with the public survey, the RCMP’s announcement states that they also consult with local governments and other leadership and stakeholders.

“Last year, with our first survey available to the Whitehorse public, we were pleased to hear from so many people, and gain a new perspective in setting out priorities this year,” says Sgt. Dustin Grant, acting Whitehorse RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The top results told us that the community wants to see police engaged with investigations into illegal drug-related offences, property crime, and driving, and that has been reflected in our priorities and our actions. We will also continue to consider calls for service, statistics and crime trends from previous years, and community partner and stakeholder input.”

Police released the results of the last public survey during the summer of 2022. Among the priorities they identified were greater visibility and approachability of officers, supporting a healthier and safer Whitehorse through greater efforts related to the prevention of property crime and firearms enforcement. Better community engagement and more support for healthy and safer First Nations communities were also identified as priorities.

Survey responses for this year’s survey are being accepted until March 3 an online version is being hosted via survey monkey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BWD35Z5). There will also be paper copies of the survey available that can be dropped off at drop boxes located at the front desk of the Whitehorse RCMP detachment and in the lobby of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce. Electronic copies of the survey can be obtained by emailing whitehorsefrontdesk@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. It can then be submitted at one of the drop boxes or emailed back.

The survey can be answered anonymously, but those who wished to be contacted can also provide their information.

(Jim Elliot)