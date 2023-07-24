A Yukon Wildland Fire patch pictured on June 9, 2022. (Yukon News Files)

A Yukon Wildland Fire patch pictured on June 9, 2022. (Yukon News Files)

Victoria Gold mine on evacuation alert as wildfire spreads

2,600 hectare blaze spreads to within five kilometres of the South McQuesten Road

A spreading wildfire has led to an evacuation alert for Victoria Gold Corp.’s Eagle Mine site. According to a Yukon Wildland Fire Management representative the evacuation alert was prompted by the East McQuesten River fire’s southward growth to within five kilometres of the South McQuesten Road on July 23.

As of noon on July 24, the fire was burning an area of roughly 2,600 hectares. Fire information officer Haley Ritchie said a helicopter, a three-person initial attack crew and a wildfire officer are monitoring conditions and setting up structure protection at mine sites. Along with the large Victoria Gold site there are at least five placer mines in the area. The area affected by the alert roughly centres on the northern end of the South McQuesten Road and ends just north of the Silver Trail.

All those in the evacuation alert area are being encouraged to register with Yukon Emergency Support Services (ESS) by phoning 867-332-4597 to give emergency responders a better idea of the number of people in the area.

Elsewhere in the territory, crews are taking aggressive measures against the Rabbit Creek fire near Dawson. It was reported yesterday and remains less than a hectare in size. The Illusion Creek Fire, burning in a wilderness area south of Little Salmon Lake since early July remains out of control at 23,000 ha.

An evacuation alert remains in place for properties between kilometres 10 and 35 of the silver trail due to the Reverse Creek Fire, currently 3,690 ha in size, out of control and being monitored by Wildland Fire Management.

There are a total of 31 active wildfires in the territory and 56,547 ha of land have burned.

Previous story
More than 60 projects will receive Yukon125 funding

Just Posted

A Yukon Wildland Fire patch pictured on June 9, 2022. (Yukon News Files)
Victoria Gold mine on evacuation alert as wildfire spreads

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation will host an exhibit on trapping at Haa Shagóon Hídi in Carcross, seen above. The exhibit is one of more than 60 projects to receive funding through the Yukon125 fund. (Yukon News file)
More than 60 projects will receive Yukon125 funding

Ben Warnsby and Mike Stutter operated the river freight boat Brainstorm without incident from 1960 until 1974. Neither of them or any crew member was ever formally certified by the government to operate the vessel. (Courtesy/Michael Gates)
History Hunter: Ben Warnsby was a Yukon Pioneer

Lake Laberge at sunset. (Fabi theGrosser/Wikimedia Commons)
Island-dwelling Yukon prospector’s brother wants to hear about his final years