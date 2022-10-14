The rail bridge in Carcross is experiencing historic high water levels for October. Photographed Oct 13. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Southern Lakes sets high-water record

High-water advisory issued Oct. 12 for the region

Water levels in the Southern Lakes region are the highest on record for Oct. 12.

Heavy rainfall caused rising waters in Bennett Lake, Tagish Lake and Marsh Lake in late September and early October.

The rising waters have prompted a high-water advisory, which means water levels could quickly rise but no major flooding is expected, for the region.

Water levels are expected to go up as much as 30 centimetres, depending on the amount of rain received in the basin in the coming days.

On Oct. 13, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning as a strong low pressure system sweeps across the southern Yukon. It threatened to bring up to 75 millimetres of rain leading to possible localized flooding and washouts.

