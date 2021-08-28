Jessica Frotten is seen at the World Para Athletics Championships in London, England in 2017. (Yonathan Kellerman/Athletics Canada)

Jessica Frotten is seen at the World Para Athletics Championships in London, England in 2017. (Yonathan Kellerman/Athletics Canada)

Silver extends congralutions to Yukon’s Paralympic representatives Jessica Frotten, Stephanie Dixon

Stephanie Dixon and Jessica Frotten will represent the Yukon proudly, says Premier Sandy Silver

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games opening ceremony was on Aug. 24 and the Games will run until Sept. 5. The Games are slated as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games.

The Yukon will be well represented at the multi-sport parasports event. Stephanie Dixon, a former Paralympic swimmer who accumulated over 15 medals is Team Canada’s chef de mission. Jessica Frotten will be making her Paralympic debut in wheelchair racing.

Premier Sandy Silver offered his “wholehearted congratulations” to Dixon and Frotten for representing the Yukon and Canada at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

“I know Stephanie Dixon will do an amazing job in her key role as Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the Games,” said Silver.

“Through her extensive experiences as an athlete at previous Paralympics, as well as her background in coaching and mentoring, I am confident she will lead our national team to a successful and rewarding Games.”

Frotten, said the premier, making the Canadian Paralympic team is just another accomplishment on an already impressive resume.

“Jessica Frotten’s participation at the Tokyo Games is only the latest in her long list of athletic achievements,” said Silver. “Jessica has an illustrious athletic career in wheelchair racing, winning medals at the 2015 Parapan American Games and the 2018 Swiss Grand Prix.

“Jessica is sure to inspire all Yukoners once again with her grit and determination in Tokyo.”

Frotten will begin her pursuit for the podium beginning Aug. 29.

Her first event will be the 800 metre heats at 10:36 a.m. in Japan standard time. In the Yukon, you can watch Frotten race at 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 28 – Japan is 16 hours ahead.

The 800 metre final will be at 3:04 a.m. Aug. 29 in the Yukon.

Other events (times and dates follow Mountain Standard Time):

Aug. 30 – 1,500 metre heats, 5:26 a.m.

Aug. 31 – 1,500 metre final, 4:56 a.m.

Sept. 1 – 400 metre heats, 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 – 400 metre final, 3:41 a.m.

Sept. 2 – Relay heats – 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 – Relay final – 5:17 a.m.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

