Robert Service Way will be closed over the long weekend beginning May 19 at 7 p.m. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Robert Service Way will be closed to traffic once again over the long weekend as crews prepare for longer term reopening.

In a May 18 statement, the City of Whitehorse announced the weekend closure of the road that had reopened May 9 to vehicle traffic between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The road was closed between Fourth Avenue and the Robert Service Campground on April 8 due to a landslide with tension cracks observed in the escarpment in the area since then. Mitigation work saw the city use an excavator to remove material from areas of concern to make it safer for motorists, allowing for the temporary reopening.

A number of precautions were put in place for the reopening, the city noted in its statement. Among them are multiple daily inspections, as well as ongoing review of sensor data and the city’s slope scanner, the city noted.

“Current conditions of the escarpment along Robert Service Way have not stabilized to the point that the road can be opened without daily inspections,” the city said. “Response resources and geotechnical expertise will be limited over the weekend and as a result Robert Service Way will be closed from Friday, May 19th at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, May 23, at 7 a.m.”

Starting next week crews will begin implementing a monitoring schedule for a 24/7 opening if the escarpment shows signs of improvement.

The city said it encourages residents to check its social media channels the evening of May 22 for details on what to expect the following morning.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com