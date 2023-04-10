Robert Service Way, area trails in Whitehorse remain closed

The City of Whitehorse is continuing to keep a portion of Robert Service Way closed.

The road between Fourth Avenue and the softball diamonds, as well as area trails, were closed in the early morning hours of April 8 after a landslide came down the escarpment and onto the road.

In its most recent update, the city said its engineers and geotechnical team are expecting more slides in the coming days.

“Please stay clear of the area, including the section of the Millennium Trail that is closed to pedestrians and cyclists,” officials stated in an April 9 update. “Motorists should plan to adjust travel times for the coming days. The Rotary Bridge remains open for cyclists heading downtown through Riverdale. We’re following our Escarpment Monitoring Plan, and updates will be provided as further info on conditions becomes available.”

The most recent landslide occurred less than a year after an April 30, 2022 landslide shut a portion of the roadway for six weeks while a sheet piling wall was installed to prevent further slides from reaching the road. That slide sent debris down the escarpment across Robert Service Way and into the Yukon River, taking out a light standard in its path.

The April 8 slide occurred north of the wall that was built, closer to the downtown.