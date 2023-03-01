Rendezvous closes 59th Whitehorse festival

Bria Rose N’ Thorns performs in the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Feb. 24. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Feathers, garters and crafts were displayed for sale at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Feb. 24, 25 and 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Clara Jules (left) and Glenis Allen sell moccasins, mittens and beadwork at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Feb. 24. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Two members of Aurora Horns, the Yukon’s only Frenh horn quintent, play on Feb. 24. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Families brought sleds to the hill at Shipyards Park among the many snowpad festivities. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Samdiana Jones is knighted as the 2023 Sourdough Sam at the Local Bar on Feb. 24. Six contestants competed in a lip sync battle, talent show, burlesque and dance competitions over five nights before a winner was declared. (Manu Keggenhoff/Yukon Rendezvous Society) Teams competed in the community challenge tug-of-war competition on Feb. 26. (Manu Keggenhoff/Yukon Rendezvous Society) Mr. and Mrs. Yukon, Don and Penny Sippel, are seen during the Rendezvous Parade on Feb. 26. Don and Penny have been married and living in the Yukon together for nearly 66 years – Don moved to the Yukon as a 15-year-old in 1950. Penny was born in Stewart City, 70 miles up river from Dawson City, in 1940. Penny was crowned Yukon’s May Queen in 1956, during the pre-Rendezvous May Day festival. The pair met at Jim Light Arena and married in 1957. (Manu Keggenhoff/Yukon Rendezvous Society) Cancan dancers are seen at the Rendezvous Parade on Feb 26. (Manu Keggenhoff/Yukon Rendezvous Society) Families take photos in front of a snow sculpture of Falkor the Luck Dragon, a character from the 1984 film The Neverending Story, sculpted by Joshua Lesage and Justice Reid. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Another successful Rendezvous festival came to a close on Feb. 26.

Shipyards Park was bustling all weekend, even as temperatures dipped near -20 C downtown. The snowpad hosted axe throwing, chainsaw chucking and log tossing to a cheering audience. Six teams took part in the snow carving exhibitions, creating fantastical and intricate sculptures of dragons, roosters embracing and icy vortexes.

In the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, a craft sale blended classic Rendezvous accoutrement with First Nations crafts and local artisans. Rows of tables displayed feather headpieces, lace garters, pottery, beadwork, moccasins and furs.

Two full days of music were also presented in the Kwanlin Dün longhouse all day on Feb. 24 and 25.

The Quest for the Crown, traditionally referred to as the Rendezvous Queen competition, didn’t happen this year, as the festival society announced last December that there weren’t enough applicants.

The Sourdough Sam Contest ran strong, however, with six candidates duking it out at the Local Bar. Samdiana Jones came out on top at the knighting on Feb. 24.

Fireworks lit up the sky with an accompanying radio soundtrack on Feb. 25, and the Rendezvous Parade floated down Main Street in the afternoon on Feb. 26.

This year’s festival was the 59th iteration. The Rendezvous Festival was introduced in 1964.

