RCMP are investigating two deaths in Mayo, believed to be homicides. (Black Press Media/File)

RCMP investigate possible homicides in Mayo

Two deaths were reported on the morning of March 11

The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit and Mayo RCMP are investigating two deaths in the community, believed to be homicides.

In a March 11 statement, police said a report of the deaths came in at approximately 9:13 a.m. Police believe there’s no immediate danger to the public.

“This is an active and early investigation and police will not be releasing other details at this time, including the identity of the people involved,” the statement reads. “Yukon RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Yukon Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation. An update will be provided when further details can be released.”

Those in the community are asked to avoid the area of Future Road and that only local traffic be in the C6 subdivision while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 867-667-5555.

(Stephanie Waddell)

