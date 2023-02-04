RCMP blocked off a portion of Fourth Avenue at Ogilvie Street on Feb. 2 as officers investigate a suspicious death in the area. Police have confirmed a homicide investigation is underway. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

RCMP investigate homicide

More details made available on Feb. 2 situation that closed part of Fourth Avenue

The incident that closed part of Fourth Avenue at Ogilvie Street on Feb. 2 is being investigated as a homicide.

In a Feb. 4 press release, RCMP identified Aaron Smarch, 35, of Carcross, as deceased.

The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Yukon Chief Coroner, are leading the investigation.

“The Yukon RCMP extends their condolences to the family and friends of Aaron Smarch,” reads the release. “Appreciation is extended to the residents and businesses of downtown while we are conducting our investigation and the supporting agencies who are assisting in this effort.”

Officers were called to the Fourth Avenue and Ogilvie Street area at 5:20 a.m. Feb. 2 following a 911 call about a person laying on the ground.

“Police immediately attended and located the injured person and began life saving efforts,” the release states, without going into details about the injuries. “Yukon EMS transported the injured person to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

RCMP are seeking information from anyone who had contact with or know of Smarch’s whereabouts between 1 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 2.

“Investigators are also seeking anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity around the vicinity of Fourth Avenue and Ogilvie Street, and the neighborhoods and businesses located in downtown Whitehorse between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,” RCMP said.

Continual risk assessment showed no risk to the public or schools in the area when police were on the scene, RCMP said. A nearby school was contacted to give notice of the police activity in the area.

While the press release does not state what school was contacted, the nearest school to the scene is Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School at Fourth Avenue and Black Street.

The scene was released at approximately 1 p.m. with traffic returning to normal at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP Major Crime Unit at 867-667-5551.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

