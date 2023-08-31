Over $43k in penalties for Gladiator Metals over Cowley Creek site

The penalty was handed down Aug. 30 is consistent with the Crown and defence’s joint submission

The Yukon Territorial Court hit Gladiator Metals with more than $43,000 in penalties on Aug. 30 over destructive actions at its Cowley Creek mineral exploration site. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A Yukon territorial judge has ordered Gladiator Metals Corp. to pay $38,000 in fines after pleading guilty to six offences under the Quartz Mining Act earlier this month. The penalty was handed down at a sentencing hearing on Aug. 30.

The fine is subject to a 15 per cent surcharge, bringing the total amount that Gladiator Metals is on the hook to $43,700. The sentence is consistent with the joint submission by the Crown and the defence.

The company was in court over a range of actions at its mineral exploration site in the Cowley Creek area that went beyond its permit’s scope and drew the ire of nearby residents and Carcross/Tagish First Nation (CTFN) citizens.

According to statements in court, Gladiator Metals created as many as seven clearings of more than 200 square meters and two over 400 square meters. The company’s Cowley Creek exploration team also removed the vegetative mat without storing it for reintroduction, damaged trails and failed to operate with approval from the Heritage Resources Unit, among other actions.

Prior to sentencing, the court heard community impact statements from Yukoners Concerned, CTFN, Cowley Creek Community Association and Mary Lake Community Association.

The community associations highlighted the damage and destruction caused to trails in their area as well as the disruptions caused by daily drilling and heavy equipment operations.

A representative for CTFN, Skeeter Wright, stated that the First Nation has settlement land in the area of Gladiator Metal’s mineral exploration project in the Cowley Creek area.

The statement he shared noted that CTFN citizens use the general area to collect medicinal plants and other vegetation and harvest game and that Gladiator Metal’s operations have negatively impacted these activities.

“The alleged damage to the land by Gladiator Metals destroyed, potentially for the long term, some of those land-based activities by CTFN citizens, especially those residing on the Settlement Land parcel,” Wright said, reading from prepared words.

CTFN’s statement also mentioned potentially adverse impacts on the Southern Lakes Caribou herd.

Before agreeing with the joint submission, Judge John Phelps recapped the facts of the case and noted “the significant reclamation work” done by Gladiator Metals. He gave the company seven days to pay, although the defence lawyer indicated the amount would be paid within 24 hours.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

miningWhitehorse