Operations cease at Minto Mine

Operations at the Minto Mine have ceased with the Yukon government taking on care and control of the site.

Minto Minerals made the announcement May 13.

“The Yukon government will prioritise those activities required to ensure environmental protection,” officials said in a statement. “Minto is working closely and cooperatively with the Yukon government to ensure a smooth transition.”

Minto said it invested a significant amount into improving the water treatment plants at the mine, doubling the mine’s water treatment capacity. As a result, it was noted, both plants are currently operating at full capacity for spring freshet.

“Needless to say ceasing operations at the Minto mine was an extremely difficult and disappointing decision, that was not taken lightly,” president and CEO chris Stewart said. “We are acting responsibly in coordination with the Yukon government to avoid any damage to the environment. We will update the market with future plans for Minto Metals as soon as possible.”

No further details were made available in the statement.

