Mayo evacuated as fire situation remains serious in northern and central Yukon

Yukon government ministers and representatives of its Wildland Fire Management, emergency measures and emergency social services branches briefed reporters on firefighting efforts and the assistance being provided to evacuees on Aug. 7. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Following a weekend that the officials concerned with the threat of wildfires in the Yukon say saw a significant increase in fire activity, impacts on communities in the territory’s North and Central regions continue.

In response to the Talbot Creek Fire the Village of Mayo was evacuated. The fire remains south of the Stewart River while Mayo is to its north. The evacuation was called efficient and orderly by Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee during an Aug. 7 briefing on the fire situation.

The Talbot Creek Fire is currently burning an area of 7,476 hectares. It is about four kilometres south of Mayo and remains out of control. At the Aug. 7 meeting, fire information officer Haley Ritchie said the fire moved mostly northwest on Aug. 6 but a westward shift in the evening caused by favourable winds was good news and offered extra time to respond to the fire’s growth on Aug. 7. It is hoped that easterly winds and cooler nighttime temperatures on Aug. 7 may slow the growth of the fire further.

Ritchie said a “modified response” is being employed on the fire, meaning Wildland Fire’s goal is not to extinguish the fire but to stop it from impacting Mayo. She said all available resources are in use to safeguard properties and public safety. A dozer guard is being built on the edge of Mayo, six air tankers and four bucket helicopters dropped retardant to slow the growth of the fire and more than 40 Wildland Fire personnel are working in the area. Controlled burns to remove fuel from the fire’s path are being considered should conditions allow.

A map showing the approximate boundaries of the Talbot Creek Fire and its proximity to the Village of Mayo. (Wildland Fire Management Image)

Greg Blackjack from the territory’s emergency measures organization noted that the Village of Keno and Hecla mine have been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat fires pose to the Silver Trail. Ritchie said road access is also the quickest way to get crews and equipment to work protecting Mayo but that the Silver Trail could still be used by first responders even if it is closed to the public.

Dale Cheeseman, a representative of the territory’s emergency social services branch said 124 Mayo residents have registered as evacuees. All those who left the community are being asked to register in order to access services and to let responders know they are safe. They can register in person at the reception centre that has been set up at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse or by calling 867-332-4597. Evacuees are being provided with supports including food, clothing and accommodations. Space has been made available at hotels and at the Normandy assisted living facility with help from the Yukon’s emergency measures organization and local businesses. Whitehorse residents have also provided evacuees with places to stay and other assistance. If alternate accommodation can’t be found group lodging staffed by a Canadian Red Cross team has been set up at the Canada Games Centre.

Wildland Fire is also continuing its response to the East McQuesten Fire, which prompted a second evacuation of most workers from Victoria Gold’s eagle mine late last week. Ritchie said no structures or power poles have been damaged by fire but added that fire could burn around the perimeter of the mine site and threaten its access road.

The North Klondike Highway was closed intermittently on Aug. 6 due to the Gravel Lake Fire. Fires have also impacted the Dempster Highway in recent days. Motorists are being advised to use the Yukon 511 website to check on highway conditions before setting off. Blackjack said its important that information about the highways reaches tourists as well as locals.

While it is still not being directly threatened by fires, Old Crow remains very smoky with a special air quality statement from Environment Canada in place since last week and a heat warning is also in effect as daytime highs reach the high 20s. Ritchie said the fires in the area are being monitored by satellite with possible impacts on Old Crow and important heritage sites being considered.

“We know people are struggling with smoke exposure, and we’re keeping a close eye on those fires, we’re still trying to get an aerial flight to do a survey of those fires as well, but smoke does make that difficult, with it challenging visibility,” the fire information officer said

Blackjack noted that an emergency planner has been on site in the village since last Thursday.

“We’re aware of the concerns with the smoke and we worked with ESS to establish clean air centers and bring in extra equipment such as fans and filters for individuals homes, as well as air conditioners. The priority is to keep people in the community safely and comfortably,” Blackjack said.

He added that people will be relocated to areas with cleaner air if it is necessary for their health.

As of Aug. 7, 127 wildfires were active in the Yukon and 134,184 hectares had burned since the start of the season.

“So while this number of fires has put a strain on our resources, we’re collaborating with partners, and we’re importing additional resources from outside the territory. Starting Monday, today, eight initial attack crews from Newfoundland and Saskatchewan will be arriving in the territory to support efforts on the Talbot Creek fire up in Mayo,” Ritchie said during the Aug. 7 briefing.

The arrival of a crew of 20 from Nova Scotia was also discussed during the briefing.

New fires continue to start, including some around Teslin that Wildland Fire is responding to with monitoring and structure protection efforts.

“This is an unusual season. Normally we’re in wrap up mode at this time, but with the weather we’re having the wildfire season is extending far beyond what we’re used to. And that is having sure a taxing effect on our incredibly conscientious civil service who’ve been fighting floods and fires all season,” said Yukon community services minister Richard Mostyn at the Aug. 7 briefing.

Just how much longer the fire season will last remains an open question. Ritchie said there’s not much certainty about conditions beyond a few days in the future but that temperature and humidity play a big role so fire behaviour is expected to change with the seasons.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com