Legislature remembers former Yukon Party MLA Archie Lang

Former Yukon Party MLA Archie Lang has died.

“His tales of days gone by were legendary and he loved offering anyone who would listen a glimpse into the old days of the territory,” said Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon.

“His presence alone attracted people, and it was never uncommon to see anyone in earshot keeled over with laughter when Archie would recant one of his stories,” Dixon said.

Lang was first elected to represent Porter Creek Centre in the Yukon legislature on Nov. 4, 2002. He was reelected in 2006 and served as Minister of Highways and Public Works, Community Services, and Energy, Mines and Resources over his political career. He chose to not run again in 2011.

Lang grew up in Watson Lake and was a close associate of former-Premier Dennis Fentie. In addition to playing a major role in the Yukon Party, Lang owned two supermarkets in Whitehorse and Watson Lake. He also owned the Caribou Hotel in Carcross and the Watson Lake Hotel and was involved in the Yukon tourism industry.

Politicians from all three parties offered their condolences and memories of Lang on March 11. In the legislature, a moment of silence was taken to remember his contributions to the territory.

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell released a statement, extending his condolences to Lang’s family. Lang is survived by his partner Karen and his three children Graham, Meagan and Fraser. Lang’s brother is former Yukon Senator Dan Lang.

“Always quick on his feet, I will remember him best for his great sense of humour and for his incredible honesty,” Bagnell said. “He was totally nonpartisan, and a friend to everyone from all walks of life.”

Speaker Nils Clarke offered a moment of silence in the legislature to remember his contributions to the territory.

“The Yukon Legislative Assembly is saddened to hear of the recent passing of former Member of the Legislative Assembly Archie Lang,” said Clarke. “I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends on their loss.”

To commemorate his death, the flags at the Government of Yukon Main Administration Building will fly at half-mast for seven days.

“Archie’s integral role in government over the years will always be remembered. Yukon has lost one of its great champions. May his memory live on through his stories,” said Premier Sandy Silver.

NDP leader Kate White said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.

“Archie was a powerful voice in Yukon politics, a champion of Yukon history, and a dedicated representative who was never afraid to take on a new challenge. He will be greatly missed,” she said.

Death