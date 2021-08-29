Healthy living survey asks Yukoners about recreation and exercise habits

A survey is mapping the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Yukoners get their exercise.

The online Yukon Healthy Living Study went live last week. It is a partnership between the Recreation and Parks Association of the Yukon (RPAY) and the World Leisure Centre of Excellence at Vancouver Island University.

“The study helps Yukon’s recreation practitioners plan and offer physical activity and recreation opportunities that are meaningful to all Yukoners,” explained Anne Morgan, RPAY’s executive director.

According to RPAY, the results of a similar survey conducted in 2009 led them to develop the Winter Active for Life (WAFL) program. The program which RPAY says has been well-received and popular, created an extensive stockpile of winter sports equipment that can be borrowed; last winter 23 groups in 11 Yukon communities borrowed equipment including snowshoes, kicksleds and cross country skis.

The survey asks about exercise habits in the winter and summer months, asking participants to rate the frequency that they do a variety of activities in a week. It also asks about the impact that COVID-19 restrictions had on the frequency of their participation in a variety of activities. It also contains questions about trail infrastructure and the impacts of exercise on Yukoners lives. The survey asks what might increase participation in a variety of activities.

Researchers will meet with RPAY in Haines Junction in October to discuss the results of the survey and identify priorities for the future.

Yukon residents aged 15 and older are asked to complete the online survey before the end of September. The link to the online survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RPAY.

The link will also be circulated on social media and on a postcard mailed to all households. Upon completing the survey, Yukoners have the option of entering a draw for prizes, one of which will be a kicksled.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

